Tunapuna steelpan pioneer passes

On the night of February 20, steelpan pioneer, Cyril Goddard, was taken to meet his maker at age 85 years.

Calling for younger-and-younger youth to get involved in pan in the 21st century, youth have always been involved in the artform from the 20th century despite its stigma, seeing Goddard at age 13 years, starting his career within his then-home town, Tunapuna.

Inveigled in the late 1940s by his two uncles — the late George “Sonny” Goddard, second president of the Steelband Association back then, and his younger brother — the late Julien Goddard of Renegades and Metronomes steelbands — Goddard remains the youngest steelband captain, tuner and arranger in Tunapuna to date, having undertaken those duties at age 15 years.

The life of the late pan pioneer of the 1940s, Cyril Goddard, of Pomegranate Street, Santa Rosa, Arima, will be celebrated today, February 28, at noon, at the Good Shepherd Anglican Church, Freeling Street, Tunapuna.