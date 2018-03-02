One day after a legal battle was mounted by Chief Justice Ivor Archie questioning the remit of the Law Association of T&T to investigate him, British newspaper The Guardian yesterday ran a...
Calypsonians blank an icon
Calypsonians seem too into lip service when it comes to the treatment of their own. This was apparent at a tribute to the iconic “Master Blaster” of the piano, Ralph “Ralphie” Davies, last Friday when not a single calypsonian turned up to pay tribute to this great son of the soil.
I find it hard to understand that a man who has backed so many calypsonians on piano or keyboard over his 60 years has been treated so poorly.
The tribute was put on by the effervescent and ‘Trini to the bone’ opera singer Anne Fridal and friends of Ralphie, who is also widely renowned in international jazz circles. The event was held at Calypsopera, familiarly called Anne’s Place, on Cipriani Boulevard, Port-of-Spain.
Among those who were present were musicians Theron “Terrific” Shaw, Dougie Redon, Rellon “Trumpet” Brown, Roger Salloum, Felix Ruiz, Juliet Robin and Ian Henderson.
Singers Ava Hutchinson, Faye Husbands, Harold Richards, Bruce Greenidge, Christopher Wilcox, Deanna Diefenthaller, Tylah, Leandra Head and hostess Anne Fridal were also in attendance. All singers and musicians brought their A game to this memorable event.
The singers all serenaded “Ralphie” after which, he was presented with a caricature drawing for his contribution to jazz and calypso. The drawing was signed by all attendees. Keith “Culture Man” Anderson performed Tribute To A Master Blaster, a song he specially composed for the occasion.
Despite the absence of calypsonians and more artistes of the jazz persuasion, the event turned out to spectacular. (KA)
