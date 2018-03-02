Love, laughter live in the same house

Hosted by Million Laffs, Allan “Entertainer” Augustine, Love & Laffter Live in the Same House III was held at Kaiso Blues Cafe, Newtown.

A unique concept, this production is a comedy show that engages couples through games such as Toffee Love, a game where couples attempt to open a toffee candy piece using only their mouths and no hands, and Get It Up, a game where couple participants attempt to move a ballon from their waist to their necks without using hands.

The night also offered patrons live stand up comedy by Allan Entertainter as well as Learie Joseph and Delores Alexander.

Expected to be reprised at the same venue, Love & Laffter Live in the Same House III is a great way for couples, new and old, to enjoy themselves with other couples like themselves. Prizes are also given to all participants whether placing first or last. (Dion Glenn)