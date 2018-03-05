While hundreds of residents braved extensive floods in East, Central and North Trinidad yesterday, three families from Todd’s Road, Caparo, were left seeking shelter after unusually gusty winds...
The art of native America and Africa
Specially invited speaker Khali Kwodwo Keyi Ogunlade, an ‘Afrikan’ artist specialising in unique hand-made leather work, talks about his experiences and inspiration behind his creation I Am with members and guests of Traditional Afrikan Women’s Organization (Tawo) at their Morvant installation of the organisation’s monthly conversation recently.
Ogunlade explains he started working on a “blacknificent” piece entitled I Am when he was given an opportunity to meet with Dakota native people in Wyoming, members of the Sioux Nation and first people of North America. He draws on the similarities between their cultures and his, Orisha, and how the cultures intersect.
More of Ogunlade’s works and the inspiration behind them can be found at his site kekiyoarts.com and/or his social media Facebook page ‘Keyiko Afrikan.
