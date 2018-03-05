Boy Toy continues playing

Having premiered at Central Bank Auditorium on February 16 and running for the past fortnight, RS/RR Productions’ The Boy Toy goes south this weekend to Naparima Bowl.

The Boy Toy is a two-hour hilarious comedy about lies, lies and more lies and features three of Trinidad’s leading ladies of comedy: Nikki Crosby as a dizzy flight attendant from Venezuela, Penelope Spencer playing Joan a nervous and shy woman who seems to be losing out on loving attention from her husband and seeks the affection of a Boy Toy, and Debra Boucaud Mason who plays Sandra who lends out her house to her best friend Joan without her husband knowing for the secret rendezvous.

Confusion heightens as unexpected guests arrive. From there the confusion escalates as husbands and wives lie with comic bravado through the night leading to a hilarious series of events and complications after complications that had audiences in stitches of laughter in the Central Bank run.

The Boy Toy features alongside Crosby, Boucaud Mason and Spencer the likes of Richard Ragoobarsingh, Aaron Schneider and David Serrette. It is directed by Boucaud Mason and Ragoobarsingh.