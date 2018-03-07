Theatre professionals to speak at Design for Performance TT

Noted costume designer Loyce Arthur will deliver the keynote speech at Design for Performance TT 2018 (DPTT).

Arthur is an associate Professor of Design at the University of Iowa who has designed costumes for productions in the US, UK and Greece.

She has studied design in Italy, Ghana, Bali and West Africa, and researched carnival in Trinidad, Brazil, the Netherlands and Toronto, Canada.

Arthur will also deliver a presentation titled Intersections between Carnival and Theatre Design on the first day of the three-day event.

She will join a host of theatre professionals, including Wendell Manwarren, Tony Hall, Margaret Sheppard and Mervyn de Goeas who will participate in a series of panels which will take place between March 8 and 10 at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA), Port of Spain.

The panels will include Set design. Is there a Trini way?; Sound Design for Theatre in a Trinidadian Context; Lighting the stage: theatre and mas; Production and Technology; a live demonstration of Makeup for Performance; and International Events/PQ 2019. How do we get there?, among others.

Panellists include Benny Gomes, Navid Lancaster, Manwarren and Hall.

Exhibitors at DPTT will include Meiling, Christopher Cozier, Kathryn Chan, Greer Jones-Woodham, de Goeas and others.

An event of this type has not been held since 1990, and industry professionals and practitioners say it is long overdue.

DPTT is being presented by UTT (Napa), in collaboration with the National Drama Association of T&T (NDATT).

The event marks the launch of the PQ2019 Initiative, a concerted effort to present a T&T pavilion at the Prague Quadrennial 2019, the world’s most important exhibition of performance design.

Local artists will be invited to collaborate on the project.

The 2019 instalment of the Prague Quadrennial of Performance Design and Space will be the 50th anniversary of the event, which brings the best of Performance Design, Scenography and Theatre Architecture to the front line of cultural activities to be experienced by the professionals, as well as the public.

Limited space is available for the panels. For further details, find Design for Performance TT 2018 on Facebook and visit the NDATT website at www.thendatt.wordpress.com