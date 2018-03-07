Three new films premiere at The Big Black Box

Flow TV and Caribbean Tales Incubator (CTI) premiered three films—Battledream Chronicle, Caribbean Girl NYC and Heat — at The Big Black Box, Woodbrook on Thursday evening.

The CTI programme’s goal is to increase the pool of world class indigenous film and television content by providing a year-round development production hub for Caribbean and Caribbean diaspora producers, aiming to create strong, compelling and sustainable content for a global market.

As Flow continues to commit to the development of the Caribbean filmmaking industry, customers within Flow TV network in partnership with CTWD, Caribbean Tales Worldwide Distribution, can now have access via Flow on Demand, to Alain Bidard’s Battledream Chronicle, Mariette Monipierre’s Caribbean Girl NYC and Menelik Shabazz’ Heat, recent additions to the existing variety of Caribbean themed content currently available.

Bidard’s Battledream Chronicle, now an animated mini-series, is about young black slave females defeating their Machiavellian master and bringing down his empire, in a futuristic world where the slave plantation is a video game. Monipierre’s Caribbean Girl NYC tells a story of an immigrant girl, Isabelle, from Guadeloupe who moves to New York City, in pursuit of fame, money and love.

Without money or working papers she is still determined to live the American dream from her Crown Heights apartment she shares with roommates Trinidadian Tilly, Jamaican Dana and Barbadian Kate.

Shabazz’ Heat, set in multi-cultural Barbadian society, is a mini series about murder, drama, class and sex. PICTURES DION ROACH