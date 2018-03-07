Trini writer/director resides quietly in Point Fortin

Trinidad-born superstar Sly Goodridge has returned to his native country and resides quietly in Point Fortin.

Goodridge is the author of Waiting for the Storm, a recently published romance novel in e-book and paperback on Amazon.com Goodridge, who has made a name in the entertainment industry in the US working with such shows as the 1980’s mega hit television series Miami Vice, XFactor, and movies including Step Up Revolution, Band of the Hand and many others, is home to develop local projects for production.

A veteran of both the US Army and the US Naval Air Command, Goodridge’s decision to return to his homeland is based purely on his love for his country. He is the owner of Sly’s Pub in the heart of Point Fortin, where he also maintains his production office for his company SGS Studios (Sly Goodridge Studios).

This multi-talented Trini has created a milestone in his career as Lighting Designer for most of America’s top celebrity artistes and actors such as Broadway star Melba Moore, Clarence Carter, The Temptations, Harold Melvin and the Blue Notes and many more, including now deceased, world renown actor, Sherman Hemsley of The Jefferson’s, television sitcom, and South African music icon Hugh Masekela.

Goodridge has written and directed many film projects including his own music video Body Movur, which can be viewed on YouTube and MTV Artist. He was collaborative songwriter with Sherman Hemsley and was instrumental in bringing the television star to Miami to be the grand Marshall for the Miami Carnival. While working on Miami Vice, he shared his spare time as a judge on the Miami Carnival during its early days of development.

Goodridge has written, arranged and produced many songs including his last EP in 2013 called I Just want to Love Ya.

His use of soca music has maintained a more international quality since he first began recording in 1978. He has always been known to fuse the genre with Jazz, R&B, and a taste of Brazilian instrumentation.

Goodridge’s song Ah Gotta Go, was the theme song for the album recorded in the 1990’s by Canadian based soca artist Ellsworth James. Goodridge also wrote the song Unity in the Community recorded by Blue Ventures around the same time and was one of the album’s Executive Producers.

Goodridge has made Trinidad proud by being the silent force behind the production of the Miami Soca Monarch competition. He provided technical advisement and assistance to the show’s producer, Norris Forde, when he personally designed the show’s lighting and conducted the stage management to create a quality programme that lasted many years. Goodridge is reputed to be the first designer to include robotic lighting and special effects in a soca competition.

A visionary who has brought success to many young artistes as well as behind-the-scenes production crews, Goodridge was and Executive Board member of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage employees of the United States and Canada (IATSE) Local 545 of Miami, Florida. He was also a member of Local 500 and Movie Local 477. He was instrumental in creating careers for many young black men desired to work professionally on the stage and in the movie industry.

Goodridge was Department Head for many major productions such as the 2004 and 2005 MTV Music Awards. He served as Lighting Director and advisor for thousands of productions and his designs has graced the stage of every major theatrical facility in the State of Florida.

Goodridge has been duly awarded for his work in an industry that at one point was only privy to sons of its members. He opened doors that were closed and broke down barriers that were only crossed by a selected few. Some of the awards he received for his work include the Miami Gala Award, The T&T Sagaboys Record Producer of the Year Award, The Tri City Community Award for a children’s programme he developed for television and numerous others.

Goodridge pioneered lighting design with the use of projection, creating movement within the background of a dance performance. His work as Lighting Director with many colleges, universities and professional companies has had a lasting impact on the arts globally. His profession has taken him to as far away as West Africa, and throughout the US and the Caribbean. He also served as Technical Director and Production Manager for the Miami-Dade County’s Joseph Caleb Auditorium where he spear-headed the multi milliondollar renovation of the facility. An extremely knowledgeable, highly skilled, ambitious individual, this former military professional has received numerous battle medals and awards for his service. One such Award is the Navy Achievement Medal issued to him by his squadron in Virginia for his continuous involvement in military operations. As class leader in aviation school in New Jersey, unknown to Goodridge, he impressed the base admiral continuously as he marched his class to and from the barracks to the hangar bay every day singing Anchors Aweigh, a popular Navy song. The admiral called the school to find out who was the class leader that forced him to stare through his office window when the class came marching by. At graduation the admiral issued a special award for Goodridge and he was also awarded for best class leader in the entire school.

During early 1970 this former football player got a second call back for the first T&T under seventeen football tryout. He migrated to New York during that time and continued his football career. He played for Miami-Dade College and while in the Navy he was the only Navy personnel selected for the All Marine Corp Championships.

The team won second place and earned them a silver medal.

Goodridge also played for Camp Elmore Devil Dogs and his goal-scoring ability as a striker led the team to win the Third Division league of the Tide Water Soccer Association. The team moved up to Second Division and copped second place in the championship. After a brief move to play for Stihl Soccer Club, Goodridge returned to Camp Elmore as its player/coach and eventually took the team to the First Division league.

Goodridge is currently multi tasking as owner of Sly’s Pub and preparing his other three novels for publication, as well as filming local projects highlighting T&T.