Celebrating Alta 25

In celebration of Alta’s 25th anniversary, the Association will host a series of events in the month of March. Since 1992, Alta has provided free reading and writing classes to adults around the country. This has resulted in an Association of over 250 tutors, thousands of students and over 50 venues around Trinidad. Due to the size of the organisation, Alta operates in regions with a coordinator spearheading all Alta programmes and decision making in the different regions. The regions have decided to celebrate the 25th anniversary in their own way.

Alta’s first event will be a Sports Day, to be held on Saturday, March 10, 2018 from 9 am-6 pm, at the Lopinot Historic Complex. This event will be hosted by the East and Mid-East Regions and will cater specifically to Alta students and tutors in this region. It will be a day of competitive and non-competitive fun among both tutors and students from Alta’s East Trinidad classes.

The Alta programme encourages at least one outing per academic year which should stimulate a writing lesson for students. As the East region has often done this as a regional event, their sports day was welcomed by students and tutors alike.

The Sports Day will be followed by an afternoon of Readings Under the Trees. This event will be hosted by Alta’s North region on Saturday, March 17, from 2 pm – 5:30 pm at the Royal Botanical Gardens in Port-of-Spain. Well known authors such as Michael Anthony, Lisa Allen Agostini and Judy Raymond will be joined by newly published writers such as Kevin Jared Hosein, Breanne McIvor and Judith Theodore.

Members of the public are invited to come listen to readings by these authors, as well as Alta tutors and students. Children are also welcomed as there will be a special area for them with appropriate readings from authors and literacy games. Alta asks that all attendees walk with drinks, eats and mats or blankets as we celebrate.

The final event will be hosted by Alta’s South and Central regions and will take the form of a Fun, Food and Frolic Day. The event which is also open to the public will be held on Saturday, March 24, at Guaracara Park, Pointe-a-Pierre from 10 am-4 pm. The event will be partly sponsored by Mario’s Pizzeria Limited who will be there with giveaways, games, their mascot and prizes for winners of the various games! The different Alta venues in South and Central Trinidad will be distributing samples of food and playing literacy-centred games, all with a literacy theme.

Alta is looking forward to the celebration of the organisation in the coming weeks and encourages members of the public to join Alta tutors and students at Readings Under the Trees in Port-of-Spain on March 17 and the Fun, Food and Frolic Day in Pointe-a-Pierre on March 24.

•Volunteer, Donate or Sponsor-a-student. Call 621-5708 or email [email protected] for more info. Keep up to date with ALTA on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram: ALTA TT