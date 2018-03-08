Everybody Loves Raymond to go pay-per-view

Local singing sensation Raymond Ramnarine is considering the possibility of making his future Everybody Loves Raymond (ELR) concerts a pay-per-view event. Ramnarine spoke with T&T Guardian on Saturday during the interval of the 2018 ELR concert at the Centre of Excellence, Macoya. Ramnarine said this move would allow his global fans who may not be able to travel to T&T to at least witness the mega event.

Mega indeed was Saturday night’s production and Ramnarine was over the moon, which was actually full that night, with joy, especially with the large crowd turn out and his ever increasing fan base.

The show opened with Dil-e-Nadan band members Renuka Mahabir and Rennie Ramnarine performing Mujhko Rana/Ai Mere Den and Hawayyan/Tere Akon and Tujese Naraz respectively. Also hitting the stage were Amish and Arvind Ramnarine the sons of Richard Ramnarine. Arvind joined his uncle Rennie to perform the 1975 playback hit Di Kyar Kare that was originally performed by Kishore Kumar from the movie Julie.

Show-stopper Raymond Ramnarine entered from the western end of the stage dressed in a gold embossed jacket and was greeted with overwhelming applause as he dished out Humay aur Jene, Aja Aja and Gerua. He was then joined by Renuka Mahabir to sing the timeless classic Gapuchi Gapuchi Gam Gam from the movie Trishul which featured the voices of Nitin Mukesh and Lata Mangeshkar on the original recording.

More young Ramnarines joined Raymond, this time his sons Vinesh and Varun who dished out a list of hits for adoring fans.

India’s newest emerging song star Amit Mishra and Bollywood singer/actress Avanie Joshi hit the stage to a much appreciative audience and rendered a torrent of contemporary songs. Joshi even won applause for a cover version of Adele’s Rolling in the deep. Mishra is currently riding high on the success of his film song, Bulleya from the epic film, Aye Dil Hai Mushkil.

It was way past midnight when the show reached its climax and nary a patron had departed, the majority of them seemingly willing to remain at the venue until the sun rose on Sunday.

