Rotary International celebrates 113th year

The Trinidad East Cluster Rotary Clubs recently held a joint meeting to commemorate the 113th Anniversary of the founding of Rotary at Phillip’s Gourmet Restaurant located in Centre of Excellence, Macoya.

In addition to the members of the five east cluster clubs which comprise: Rotary Clubs of St Augustine West, St Augustine, Piarco, Arima and Sangre Grande; Representatives from other Clubs attended, including:

Rotary Clubs of San Fernando, San Fernando South, Chaguanas, Felicity/Charlieville, Penal, Princes Town and the Rotaract Club of St Augustine.

Past District Governors, Roger Bose, Dr Stephen Ramroop and Joe Ramkissoon were also in attendance.

At 19:05 Chicago, USA time (21:05 local time), the group assembled in the car park to release a sky lantern as they toasted to Rotary International. This lantern launch was supervised by Past District Governor Dr Stephen Ramroop.