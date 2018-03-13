Embattled A&V Oil and Gas Ltd CEO Hanif Nazim Baksh appeared in the San Fernando Magistrate’s Court yesterday, charged with attempting to obstruct the course of justice.
Canadian High Commission celebrates solidarity
Celebrating Solidarity was the theme when Canadian High Commissioner Carla Hogan Rufelds hosted a Coffee and Conversation event on the occasion of International Women’s Day at the official residence of the Canadian High Commissioner, Club Room, Renaissance at Shorelands on May 8.
Among speakers at the event was Dr Hedy Fry, Member of Parliament for Vancouver Central in the Parliament of Canada.
Dr Fry was born in T&T and immigrated to Canada in 1970. She was first elected to Parliament for Vancouver Central in 1993, becoming the first rookie to defeat a sitting Prime Minister.
She has been re-elected for seven terms between 1997-2015.
“Men of influence in T&T,” Marc Loquan, Ronald Harford, Richard Young, Gregory Sloane-Seale, Raymond Ramnarine, Gerry Brooks, Ian Alvarez, Emille Elias, Paul Richards and Nikolai Edwards, were also invited to celebrate with the women.
