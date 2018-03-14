Charmaine Forde sparkles

Last Sunday there was standing room only at Kaiso Blues Cafe, located on Woodford Street, Newtown, when Toronto-based songstress Charmaine Forde did a sparkling performance.

The Belmont singer, having last performed on a local stage six years ago, attracted many of her loyal fans including T&T-New York diplomat Donna Cox, Woodbrook councillor June Durham, journalist Lennox Grant, Denise Demming, Marlene Goddard, Josanne Lennard, Kathy Sheppard and Kathleen Gittens. Forde’s mother, Babsie, was also in attendance as well as her sister Carol Hobbs and friends from Toronto, Canada.

Forde was accompanied on guitar by Michael Boothman, Stephen Encinas (keyboards), Clint De Coteau and Jonathan Hensley.

Other artistes attending included Bri Celestine, Pelham Goddard, Dean Williams, David and Roger Boothman and Arthur Marcial.