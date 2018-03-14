Trini 2 The World still coming soon

Last October, Phil Taylor, an American rock performer and music producer from Tennessee was enthusiastic about his project Trini 2 The World.

The show, scheduled to be aired on HBO in September, puts the spotlight on Trinidad artists as they prepare themselves for a possible recording deal under the guidance of Taylor and his production unit Taylor Mayd.

Taylor is still determined to complete the project despite a frightful experience during the Carnival season.

However, the incident, in which he was the victim of a robbery, has not deterred him. But it means there will be a delay in airing.

“I am not giving up on Trini 2 The World. It will be refined and there will be rescheduling,” he said. “I am looking to come back to film in March.”

A video shoot to capture the spirit of the Carnival season, a crucial element to the cultural setting and highlighting the Trinidad characteristic was scrapped because of the incident, which not only affected him but a member of his film crew. Although he did not want to throw Trinidad in a negative light, having been staying in Trinidad for a year and half, he wanted to ensure that there is safety for others.

“We need to have more security cameras,” he said.

He made mention of this as a Facebook status, referencing the Hasely Crawford National Stadium. And later in explaining the nitty gritty of what happened to him, Taylor explained that he was robbed by a group of men in a taxi.

That Monday night was laden with missteps. Already gathering footage for the show, he was delayed at O2 Park, at another party.

By the time he arrived at Machel Monday at the Stadium, he missed out on opportunities to get interviews from some of the soca artistes there.

Leaving the Stadium after the concert ended at 2 am, Taylor realised that his phone battery died, and he could not call for an Uber driver.

He asked a police officer standing nearby if he could assist in getting a trust-worthy taxi and not a “PH.”

“There were two passengers in the car. It was a busy night. I lived in Petit Valley and the driver goes off route, a passenger needed to go the bathroom. I got this weird vibe. The taxi stopped off by the gas station, it was closed.

“So, the driver pulled on the highway, then abruptly stopped. One of the passengers turns around and punches my nose. They take my stuff out—wallet, keys, phones. I hear them laughing, ‘kill him, take him up the road’. As soon as the car came to a stop, I got out the car and kept rolling,” Taylor said.

Despite the trauma, Taylor has seen the positive. Discussions between private sector and government have been initiated about the installation of security cameras at critical buildings such as the Stadium, along the parade routes and concerts for Carnival 2019.

The other positive is the opportunity to regroup, a reassessment in moving forward.

“I am not going to kill the project. Who knows, we would include shots from Carnival next season. We are going to make it happen and safe,” he said.

Taylor has been in Trinidad searching for the voice of T&T. He has selected the talent and the next step is ensuring they have the best opportunity to present themselves to the world.

Trini 2 The World is co-produced by HBO Urban Music Supervisor/Director Don Bartholomew.