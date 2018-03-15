Alta students write

In celebration of Alta’s 25th anniversary, Alta students around the country were asked to write about the impact the organisation has had on their lives.

Since 1992, Alta has provided classes around the country for thousands of Trinidadians who struggle with reading and writing.

Alta students enrol in the programme at many different levels of literacy and leave when they have accomplished their literacy goals.

While it is difficult to manage work and family life alongside Alta classes, students continue to persevere and in all cases see changes in their lives after attending Alta classes.

In the coming weeks, Alta will share their pieces through this column.

This week, two students from the NALIS Port-of-Spain venue share how Alta has impacted their lives.

Stay tuned in the coming weeks for more Alta student writing on the impact the organisation has had on their lives.