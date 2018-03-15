Helping victims of abuse

Traditionally, organisations which seek to provide aid to victims of domestic violence find it difficult to access needed funds, and often host multiple fund-raisers throughout the year. It is for this reason that The Shelter for Battered Women and Children (The Shelter) will launch its annual fund-raising calendar with a signature Wine and Cheese Evening hosted by Yvonne Webber, wife of the Australian High Commissioner, at the residence in Moka, Maraval.

Administrator at The Shelter, Debbie-May Jardine, said the mission of the organisation is to support those affected by domestic violence in their transition from victims to survivors to success stories. She said over the years, “The Shelter has become the leader in developing capacity to deliver a range of services necessary to transform the lives of our residents.

“Because of the protocols and systems we have developed, other shelters often rely on us for advice and guidance. The general lack of facilities and services in T&T means that The Shelter is also regularly called upon to provide a safe house to persons from other Caribbean and foreign countries, such as Albania, Gambia, Colombia, the Dominican Republic and Cuba.

“More recently, the facility has also been called upon to house victims of the growing problem of human trafficking in T&T.”

The Shelter began in 1987 as a safe haven for women and children who are victims of all forms of domestic violence, and was then known as The Samman Shelter. It was started by a group of concerned citizens before the Domestic Violence Act came into being in 1999. Jardine said demand for the services of the shelter fluctuates. “There are times when the residence is full, and times when there are maybe one or two ladies staying with us. We do not take ‘walk-in’ cases. We get the referrals from 800-SAVE, the Police Service, the Rape Crisis Centre, Children’s Authority and National Family Services, to name a few.”

As a registered charity, The Shelter is run by an executive committee of volunteers. It receives an annual subvention from the Government as well as well-wishers, but “the funds generated are usually inadequate given the growing need and the extent of the services that we currently provide and wish to provide to the victims,” Jardine said.

Webber said she became involved with the Shelter through a desire to contribute to her community by using her gifts. “I have been fortunate wherever I lived to be involved in my community. I heard about the Shelter by asking what organisations my predecessor had been involved with, and I met Elizabeth Talma-Sankar who was kind enough to share with me from her wealth of experience, and the rest is history.

“I acknowledge that the wider causes of domestic violence need to be addressed but it is essential to provide survivors with ways to begin to rebuild their lives, ways which do not make them feel even more dis-empowered. A place of refuge is an important part of this effort to help survivors take their first steps.”

Webber added that the Wine and Cheese event was conceptualised as a means of connecting with a crucial demographic. “It is important in any voluntary service organisation to think of ways of providing a variety of audiences with opportunities to strengthen our community.

“Some very creative members of the Shelter’s Board thought this type of event would be an elegant way of connecting with a demographic which is crucial as the Shelter builds on what it has learnt and tries to meet the increasing challenges of the 21st century.”

The Wine and Cheese event, which also includes a silent art auction, takes place on March 17 from 6.30 to 9.30 pm.

For more information, look for The Shelter — A Safe Haven for Victims of Domestic Violence on Facebook and visit their website www.trinidadshelter.com