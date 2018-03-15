LeAndra is heading to the top

LeAndra Head is a talented soprano whose powerful vocals evoke the inspired passion of soul diva Etta James and the melodic phrasings of the first lady of jazz Ella Fitzgerald, both of whom have been very influential to her musical identity.

“People say I am an old soul when they hear me sing,” LeAndra offers in a somewhat timid speaking voice that is like a mouse to the lion’s roar of her performing tone.

The daughter of professional photographer Andrea De Silva and former US Marine Corps Master Sergeant Leroy Head Jr, LeAndra has been singing practically since she could talk. When she was just three-years-old, LeAndra sang Whitney Houston’s Run to You, successfully scaling high notes even grown folks are afraid to attempt. De Silva recalls of that moment that: “Her father looked at her and said she sounded so beautiful that she was going to be a star. We knew she had a special talent because she was always singing.”

Throughout her primary school years, LeAndra’s sophisticated vocal abilities earned her best soloist honours at the popular SanFest music festival for three consecutive years. Outside of the classroom, LeAndra’s first public performance was at the popular children’s talent contest Twelve and Under. Just nine at the time, she placed second with a spellbinding rendition of Somewhere over the Rainbow”and won the Joy Caesar trophy, which is awarded to the series’ most outstanding vocalist. Host Hazel Ward-Redman immediately recognised her vocals as coming from a higher source and told her mother. “Her voice is a gift from God.”

LeAndra won the St James We Beat festival’s amateur night competition in 2004, beating several adult contestants. One entertainment journalist expressed amazement at LeAndra’s capabilities and wrote: “LeAndra absolutely blew away 11 contenders; she was not only flawless in pitch but spanned the gorge between pre-pubescence and maturity, delivering an adult song with such completeness of understanding and mood that adults fawned over her.”

An old spirit within a young body

At the San Fernando Jazz Festival that year also, she shared the stage with world renowned South African performer Hugh Masekela among other celebrated international acts, and dazzled the crowd with her soulful rendition of Etta James’ signature hit At Last. It was a memorable moment for the young artiste who recalled: “After my performance, as I was going to get something to drink, two men came up to me and said that I was talented and that I had an old spirit in me. Then they started to pray with me; I was both scared and amused.”

Indian Classical musician Mungal Patasar says of LeAndra that “her great, great, voice will take her where she needs to go”, while Patricia Meschino, a contributor to Billboard Magazine, described her as “inspiring, able to communicate emotions that are well beyond her years; she possesses the ability to sing anything.”

LeAndra took a break from performing in her early teens but reignited her passion in earnest four years ago. On a trip to New York in March 2013, she sang at an open mic event at the popular Sugar Bar in Manhattan which is owned by American duo Ashford and Simpson, and was immediately asked to return to do her own set on another night, performing to rapturous applause from a completely full house.

In August that year, she achieved probably the pinnacle of her performing career thus far, when she was chosen by the American production company, Living Arts International Inc, to take part in the opera Porgy and Bess in Budapest, Hungary, where she was the youngest member of the cast.

LeAndra received an “honourable mention” when she took part in the Trinidad and Tobago Classical Music Development Foundation’s 2015 opera competition for her performance of Les Berceaux and Batti Batti O Bel Masetto.

When the opportunity came to share the stage with sister Tylah Head at the National Music Festival in 2017, they claimed the Anne Fridal cup for Operatic Duet and she also won best folk choir performance with the UTT choir, where she sang the solo. She graduated from the university that year with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in music with specialisation in voice.

LeAndra has also performed back-up vocals for local calypsonians Shadow and Chuck Gordon and her vocals featured in the song Missing You performed by classmate Tammico “SpiceY” Moore, achieving a semi-final place in the calypso monarch show in 2017. This year she sang back up vocals for Helon Francis who won the National Calypso Monarch crown. More recently, LeAndra formed part of the J9 vocal quartet led by Jeanine Ruiz billed to perform at next Saturday’s Jazz Artists on the Greens event, at Wasa Grounds, St Joseph.

“I really have no preferences in music. I like singing and listening to all genres but I don’t want to be classified as any ‘type’ of singer. I’m a vocalist and I do what I like,” she says matter-of-factly. “I want to be versatile and creative in using what I’ve learned in new ways.”

LeAndra’s studies at the UTT included voice training in classical music which has endeared her to operatic singers Maria Callas, Anna Moffo, Jesse Norman and Leontyne Price to name a few. But the musical identity of this young artists has also been shaped by such familiar names as John Mayer, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Amy Winehouse, Adele and the group Coldplay. She does “look up to” Adele for the fact that she has maintained a unique style and does not fit into the conventional norms of a pop star.

“Her style of singing, her persona on and off stage and just about everything about her is unique. She does not have to release an album every year to stay relevant. I truly admire that she only makes music when she has something to say. That is truly uncommon.”