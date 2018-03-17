Peruvian Food Festival at Krave

Krave Restaurant, located in Tarouba, south Trinidadm has been introducing food lovers to international flavours and styles since it opened in 2014.

Next week the restaurant is hosting a Peruvian Food Festival, headlined by guest Chef Artistoteles Brena Jamie, a Peruvian native.

Chef Artistoteles is taking time off from the helm of restaurant Nazca 21 in Casco Viejo, Panama, to ensure customers are treated to authentic and Peruvian inspired dishes.

From March 20-25, patrons will have a chance to savour the best of Peru. Tuesday’s a la carte steak night will include a “live” station with Peruvian inspired cuisine. Wednesday evening will feature a Peruvian Seafood buffet dinner.

With Ceviche being considered the national dish of Peru, guests can expect an array of delicious seafood. Thursday and Friday will feature a three-course Prix Fixe meal curated by Chef Artistoteles and the Sunday brunch will be an all you can eat Peruvian Food Fiesta.

Krave has attracted a loyal fan base that enjoys and savours the restaurant’s regular speciality buffet nights, Sunday brunches and a la carte offerings. The culinary team, headed by Belgian Executive Chef Dominique Beens, works hard to keep guests coming back to enjoy the food and ambience offered in Krave’s chic dining room.

Krave Managing Director Damion Persad has assembled a talented team and is determined to continue growing Krave’s reputation.

“The visit by Chef Artistoteles is another first for us and we look forward to continuing our commitment to offering our guests on-trend experiences of phenomenal food,” he said.