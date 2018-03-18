Dexter Simon: At the top of his game

Here is Dexter’s journey in his own words:

My journey started just over 25 months ago in the world of bodybuilding. I was a marathon runner previously but because of an injury, I decided to take some time off after the Boston marathon to attend to the injury and it got me back onto the stage.

My first outing was not a successful one, of course, because I was not into bodybuilding before. So the expectation was not high, I placed dead last and that was a good thing for me because with that disappointment reality kicked in. I am not a loser by any means so that really motivated me to go again.

My second show I placed last again and I kept going. I kept going because I then started to evaluate myself and look at this more seriously. It became sort of a personal goal for me to overcome this defeat, so I persevered. I went to three and four and five and over time, I got to the fifth place. Being in fifth place was pretty good for me after being last a lot of times. But the story behind this for me and the great take away is the level of determination. My children saw me going through it, the people that I train...People know that this was a new sport for me and they would say “Dexter, when are you going to stop?

When are you going to give up?”

By that time, the momentumwithin me was already going, that momentum to become the best in the country. Soon after, I became the best in the country but that wasn’t enough, the fire was lit and burning so much.

It was not an easy journey because the higher I went the more difficult it became.

My training days became longer, I had to train more frequently. I had to mix my personal life, had to spend less time with my children.

It became more difficult. I stared to do regional shows and I started to come fourth, fifth, second, first, then win at regional shows. But that wasn’t enough for me. That wasn’t enough for Dexter Simon, so I decided to compete internationally. Again, you start from the bottom— from ninth place and you work your way up from seventh to fifth to third to fourth tosecond, and last year 2017 was the toughest year.

When you are doing things like this people must understand that it’s really difficult in terms of sustaining that continuity.

You need support, you need good people to support you, you need positive people in your life. I have positive role models in my Coach Lawrence Marshal, I have positive support at home from my partner and from my kids, from my family, and my brother and friends who saw that I wanted to do something different for Trinidad and Tobago.

The support that I get from my sponsors enables me to continue on this journey and I want to thank My Medicine Bag Ltd, Hero Worship Supplements, Artie’s Meats, Central Athletic Gym, and JCA Optical for their unwavering support.

So last year, I started with the Olympia out of Colombia and I was second. That was my first major medal, then I went on to the Diamond Cup which is a Pro Elite Qualifier. I was second again, and then I went on to Las Vegas Olympia and I was third there. Then the big one came because we realised, we being the bodybuilding fraternity, that I was within reach of becoming a professional, earning my Pro Card. But to do that you have to win your class and then win overall at an international show.

By that time I was highly ranked in the world already in just 24 months.

Right now, I am actually in the lead for a Guinness Book of World Records doing the most shows in the least time. I am at done before, because of the continuity and my hard work and determination. Like I was telling my kids, “You see where daddy started from losing and he just kept going.” And that’s the lesson from this. In 25 months I achieved my Pro Card. I was first in the Arnold Classic in Europe winning my Class and the overall against some big countries: Portugal, Argentina, Hungary, Italy, Great Britain, and 35 other countries. I dominated, I came first and got my Pro Card.

So the story behind it, behind Dexter Simon is anything is possible. Make sure you see that door and you kick it open. Have that discipline. I train seven times a week, three times a day non-stop. My rest period is eightten hours sleep at night. That determination and drive and discipline is what will take you to success in anything you do.

Apply that and you will become a person that is unbelievable.