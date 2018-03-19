The People's National Movement (PNM) is gearing up for the party's internal elections which are constitutionally due later this year.
Minister to open community centre
Minister of Community Development, Culture and the Arts, Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly will deliver the feature address and formally commission the refurbished New Village Community Centre at Pilgrim Street, New Village, Point Fortin on Tuesday, March 20, at 2 pm.
The completion of this facility is part of the Ministry’s ongoing Community Centres Construction and Refurbishment Programme.
This activity forms part of the Ministry’s mandate to provide infrastructure to communities in creating a hub of community life which will offer a wide range of activities and services that meet the needs, interests and aspirations of the diverse communities.
