Exploring mountains and valleys through photos

The Exotic Waterfalls Of Trinidad and Tobago is a photographic publication by Island Hikers which encapsulates the prime waterfalls of our country from a hiker’s perspective showcasing the hidden beauty of our islands. It is a journey that took 25 years exploring the intricate mountains and valleys of Trinidad’s Northern Range along with the Tobago’s Main Ridge. The relentless passion and enthusiasm to climb the highest mountain in search of every waterfall. To step out in nature, surrounded by lush greenery and sit by a waterfall creates a fulfilling feeling that not only calms the soul but also provides peace of mind.

T&T has a wealth of hidden natural gems and Island Hikers encourages citizens and visitors alike to protect the environment and preserve the wildlife so future generations can enjoy. In the publication, there are 25 waterfalls from Trinidad and nine from Tobago. It gives regular citizens who are unable to hike the trails a chance to see the real beauty of our country; a collector’s item unlike any other.

The history of hiking started with groups doing scientific studies, the best example being the Field Naturalists’ Club, now in existence for more than 125 years, but it has also been promoted by those who simply want to visit natural gems, such as these.

The pioneer hiking club was Sacketeers, and in the 1990s, Ricardo Rambally, Garth Assing, Lennox Worme, Amde Sion and Lawerence “Snakeman” Pierre, started it all. Sacketeers was unlike other small unofficial groups such as those led by the legendary Raymond Banfield.

Sacketeers encouraged participation by the general public, a tradition that is kept alive by Island Hikers. The group gets its inspiration from people like Banfield himself, who climbed El Tucuche on his 90th birthday, and another member, Glenn Wilkes, with whom thew group ascended both El Cerro del Aripo and El Tucuche on the same day to celebrate his 75th birthday.

Island Hikers’ Mario Russell extended special thanks to Dan Jaggernaught and Edmund Charles, “our knowledgeable hike leaders who discovered most of the trails for others to follow. Thanks to those who assisted in scouting the many waterfalls Robert Denoon, Micheal Charlerie, Vinoo Seemungal and Lawrence James.”

The Exotic Waterfalls of Trinidad & Tobago is available at RIK Stores, Cleve One-stop, D Trini shops, Horizon Framing & Decor, Kari’s Kraft Piarco Airport, Asa Wright Nature Centre and Paper Based Bookshop, located in The Normandie in St Ann’s.