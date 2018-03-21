Women celebrate women at International Women’s Day

Radhica Saith and friends—Patricia Julien, Debra Coryat-Patton, Diane Seukeran and Suzanne Imbert—once again organised a successful luncheon at Jaffa’s in celebration of International Women’s Day.

The luncheon was attended by Sharon Rowley, Attorney at Law and spouse of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley who always gives her support to the group. Dr Hedy Fry, Member of Parliament of Canada, Zalayhar Hassanali, Justice Jean Permanand, Marcelle Martinez, wife of the Mayor of Port-of-Spain, and several Deputy Heads of Diplomatic Missions were also in attendance.

Saith, in welcoming all in attendance, spoke passionately about giving back to society and making a positive difference in people’s lives. She shared her experience when she established and opened the first Halfway House in the country.

Fry, who was accompanied by the Canadian High Commissioner Carol Hogan Rufelds, delivered brief greetings and told the gathering that as ladies, “we can all be successful but we must want to make it.” She said it was her father who was the motivator and driving force behind her to become who she was today, utilising his entire life savings for her education.

Charge d’Affaires of the Mexican Embassy, Maria Elena Alcaraz, delivered brief remarks and said: “It is remarkable that in Trinidad and Tobago that three of the top four jobs in the country are held by women: the first ever female President, the President of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives.”

She continued: “Let us not forget that we have to bring men, our fathers, spouses, bosses, brothers, friends, neighbours, to work with us, because without men walking with us women in our efforts for equality of rights and opportunities, half the battle is already lost. So let us celebrate our achievements so far and keep marching on steadfastly to make International Women’s day a celebration of women and men working together, fifty-fifty, very soon.”

Claudia Pegus, one of T&T’s top designer’s also shared her fashion expertise with the gathering which received several applause of confirmation from an enthusiastic audience.