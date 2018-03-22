Students entertained by national steelband

The National Steel Symphony Orchestra (NSSO), under the direction of Akua Leith, hosted over 100 students at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (Napa) during a School Tour, facilitated by Community Development, Culture and the Arts Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly.

The Minister believes that exposure to culture and the arts from an early age is an important life lesson in understanding and appreciating our history. This theme of early exposure to the arts was perfectly summed up during a visit by the Chaguanas Government Primary School to the NSSO at Napa.

On March 14, 114 students from the school visited the national entity’s rehearsal spaces, where they were given a special tour by members of the NSSO. The youngsters benefited from a one-on-one session with the musicians and learned more about the performing entity whilst being treated to some of the orchestra’s renditions. The students were left awestruck after being in an orchestra space and vowed to return.

Leith was delighted to host the students as part of their tour of Napa and said: “I am always heartened and encouraged as a musician when our young children visit our space, witness our performances, and leave the room with dreams to become musicians.

This is one of the inspirational aspects of my job, and I absolutely enjoy it.”