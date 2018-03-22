Twenty-one dynamic acts at Believe concert

The dynamic cast of Believe returns to the stage bringing to you a revolution in the concert experience in T&T. Local impresario John Thomas has established a firm reputation for high quality productions. This show is no exception. Expect state of the art lighting and spectacular set design. He promises to deliver his trademark sound of his operatic training infused with pop when Believe is staged on Sunday, March 25, at Central Bank Auditorium, Port-of-Spain, at 6 pm.

What a better way to commence your Holy Week celebrations than an evening spent with family and friends than at Believe a time to reflect, this Palm Sunday. Once again, the Believe production will offer clean and affordable entertainment for the entire-family.

With each Believe instalment quite different from the next, this event is designed to be an inspirational evening featuring your most favourite, all time classics and crossover hits over the years, from the more traditional settings of timeless standards to some of today’s modern arrangements including all your most loved favourites.

Featuring spectacular set designs, and wardrobe, this spectacular musical performance will showcase The Eastern Chorale, St Joseph Convent Choir and 21 of our country’s brightest vocal and performing sensations, performing in a multitude of genres from classical to jazz, gospel to R&B and pop to-soul.

This inspiring concert will bring to life the message of belief — one of hope, peace and joy to all people, within 24 stunning performances by celebrated artistes including: Denyse Plummer, Operatic Tenor John Thomas, Soprano Danielle Williams, Violinist David Frank, local news anchor Golda Lee Bruce, Minister Samuel Dyer, Debbie Nahous, Nakita Gatsby, the first Lady of parang Alicia Jaggasar, renowned local actress Cecilia Salazar, pianist Johanna Chuckaree, Nicole Wong Chong, Wendy Sheppard, Soul Soprano Llettesha Sylvester, Kevon Carter, LA Rose, Tricia Lee Kelshal and Kyle Richardson, Deidre Rahaman, Aaron Mark Alleyne, Gospel sensation Mahalia Pierre of the Pierre Sisters, among many others.

The public is invited to come be a part of this inspirational evening, with soulful music, classics and more for all audiences, including your favourites, Panis Angelicus, Ave Maria, the timeless Our Father among many other favourites sure to take you down memory lane and certainly leave you in good spirits. It is the most beautiful collection of awe-inspiring music you’ll hear this year so don’t miss this occasion when friends, family and neighbours come together to celebrate this beautiful season.

Thomas advises that the show’s run time is one and a half hours, with no intermission, much like concert productions staged in Las Vegas and on Broadway.

•For more information call: 685-4504 or 498-9057; or visit all Kitchen Korner stores at Trincity Mall, West Mall or Long Circular Mall. Limited tickets are available.

Patrons are advised to get them while stocks last. Part proceeds of this event goes to the Lady Hochoy Homes and several other deserving charities.