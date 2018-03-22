UWI techAGRI EXPO 2018 to address food security this year

Get your fresh vegetables, fruits, meat, milk and lots more. At the same time learn about modern technologies in food production; composting, vermiculture, aquaponics, hydroponics, tissue culture, controlled environment systems of production and lots more. Where? techAgri Expo, from today until Sunday, at the Administration Building, West Field, UWI Campus, St Augustine.

UWI’s Faculty of Food and Agriculture is hosting the second dynamic techAgri Expo and it’s being done under the leadership of Dr Wayne Ganpat, Dean of the Faculty. The goal is to raise the profile of agriculture nationally and regionally, stressing less on the drudgery that has typically been associated with food production and projecting the scientific methods which are presently available.

If people can be introduced to the technology that now exists in food production, they might encourage their children to pursue a career in agriculture. It is a field that can never be saturated, since there are so many dimensions to explore. And this is exactly what techAgri Expo will be highlighting.

This year, some emphasis will be placed on Food Security and the many opportunities available for us to address this issue at both the household and national levels.

A special booth will be hosted by the Faculty to highlight its dynamic, innovative work, research and programmes.

Students of the Faculty will also have a booth of their own to showcase their entrepreneurial talents.

There will be guided tours to various parts of the Faculty, including the National Herbarium, where samples of every species of plant existing in our country is stored and the Cocoa Research Centre of The UWI, where one will see and taste products made from our world famous cocoa.

There are over 100 booths at techAgri Expo displaying the different facets of agriculture. Booths will showcase all the valued added products in The Entrepreneurs Village. Here you will find the locally made soaps, candles, jewellery from paper, coconut oil, jams, wines, cassava flour, sweet potato flour and baked products from them. Flavoured ponche de crème and local teas such as orange peel, fever grass, and bamboo. Chocolate booths will offer locally manufactured chocolate products, as well as chocolate beverages. There will also be a number of handicraft eople. On sale also will be lots of vegetables, meat and milk. So patrons can make their Sunday market at the Expo.

The Food Village will feature the creativity of our people; patrons will be getting chows made from exotic fruits, cane juice, local honey and juices from local fruits.

There will be plants and seedlings on sale as well; horticultural, exotic fruit trees including nutmeg, mauby, canistel, Moringa and Neem.

Companies will also be exhibiting their farming equipment – tractors, brush cutters, chemicals, poultry equipment. The Faculty of Engineering will feature small, appropriate machinery developed for island-food production systems.

Secondary schools throughout T&T, as well as some primary schools, have been invited and over 3,000 students and teachers have registered to attend, from schools located as far as Matelot, Cedros, Moruga, Guayaguayare and Biche. These students will be given tours to see vermicomposting, the National Herbarium, and the Periurban Centre, where there will be displays of aquaponics and hydroponics systems.

On the weekend, there will be free mini workshops on the Future of coffee, Landscape management, Hydroponics, Composting essentials, Basic home gardening and Aquaponics.

techAgri Expo is a family oriented event, so its organisers have not left out the children. The event will also include a mini zoo, where they will observe animals from the UWI Field Station and a play area with a children’s bouncy castle.

The expo will be held on the Administration Building West Field. Patrons can enter from the North Gate by the tunnel. There is an admission fee of $25 for adults and $15 for children. Basically everything exhibited will be offered for sale, so patrons can purchase and support our food entrepreneurs.

All roads will lead to UWI Faculty of Food and Agriculture on March 22-25, from 9 am each day. Come and experience the future of agriculture.