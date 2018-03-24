The biggest literary event in Anglophone Caribbean in T&T

The NGC Bocas Lit Fest is T&T’s annual festival of books, writers, ideas, and debate, and the Anglophone Caribbean’s largest annual literary event and is scheduled for Wednesday, April 25 to Sunday, April 29.

This is the Festival’s eighth year of bringing together readers and writers from T&T, the Caribbean, and the wider world for an exciting programme of readings, discussions, performances, workshops, and more — preceded by a month of activities, including the third annual CineLit: Latin American and Caribbean Literary Film Festival.

The Festival also includes a full programme of activities for younger readers — The NGC Children’s Bocas Lit Fest. There will be a month-long, nationwide storytelling caravan on Saturdays during the month of April, plus readings, creative writing workshops, and performances by children’s authors at the core five-day Festival.

The NGC Bocas Lit Fest takes place at the landmark National Library and adjoining Old Fire Station in downtown Port-of-Spain. At the heart of the capital, an entire city block is transformed into a vibrant Festival Village, including performance stages open to the street, booksellers’ stalls with hundreds of books on sale, and spaces to eat, drink, and relax. There will also be satellite evening events at venues around the city and a special day of events for children at City Hall.

The Eighth Festival, which starts with CineLit the Latin American and Caribbean literary film festival, kicks off on Monday, April 16 at UWI, St Augustine. This is a partnership between the NGC Bocas Lit Fest and Latin American countries with diplomatic missions in T&T. This year, this event will have 31 films in Spanish and English. Some are for children, some are award winners, and all of the Spanish language ones are subtitled and all merit being seen. The embassies will host a joint reception here at Nalis on Friday, April 20 and CineLit moves to this venue on Saturday, April 21.

Included are films in English – shorts and features. Worthy of mention is Unfinished Sentences, a film about the life of Wayne Brown, a writer who influenced many local writers and is the father of local, award-winning filmmaker Mariel Brown. All the films will be screened at Nalis’ in the cinema, on the lower ground floor and are free to all.

The only exception is Unfinished Sentences, which will have its Caribbean premiere at the Central Bank Auditorium on Thursday, April 26 and will cost $175 per ticket, which includes a post-premiere reception. Concessions will be available at $150.

The core festival begins at Nalis on Wednesday, April 25, and continues until Sunday, 29 April 29, five days packed with events of all kinds, celebrating books, writers, words and ideas. The full festival programme on the NGC Bocas Lit Fest website (bocaslitfest.com).

The 2018 festival lineup features some of the best writers of the Caribbean and its diaspora. This year, they include several writers recognised by prestigious international awards.

T&T-born and Canada-based André Alexis and Jamaican Erna Brodber, who last year were named as winners of Yale University’s Windham Campbell Prizes, will read and discuss their work, alongside Jamaican Lorna Goodison, who just a few weeks ago was named a 2018 winner of the Windham Campbell Prize. Also being presented will be Forward Poetry Prize winners and shortlistees Kei Miller, Vahni Capildeo, Loretta Collins Klobah and Richard Georges — and David Chariandy, Canadian writer of Trini origin, whose latest novel recently won the Canadian Writers’ Trust Fiction Prize.

Bocas has a special focus on Caribbean writers, but it’s also an international festival. This year, the event one of a handful of festivals around the world selected to join in marking the 50th anniversary of the Man Booker Prize. Bocas Lit Fest 2018 will be hosting the 2013 winner Eleanor Catton of New Zealand. She will be joined by the renowned Sri Lankan writer Romesh Gunesekera, and the poet Mere Taito of Fiji.

Bocas is a festival of ideas

Bocas not just a festival of literature, but a festival of ideas: an opportunity to debate the state of our country, our region, and our world, through all mediums: through books, poems, songs, plays, and films, and also our unique home-grown forms of expression.

One of the most popular fixtures of the festival is the Extempore debate, hosted annually, which brings together two masters of the form to square off in discussion. This year’s programme also includes events that consider the present and future of pan, the international reach of calypso, traditional ole mas as a medium for public activism, and how the robber talk of our Midnight Robber character influences our writers.

All these events are in partnership with the Ministry of Community Development, Culture, and the Arts.

At Bocas 2018, organisers will also be marking the 70th anniversary of the Empire Windrush, and asking how Caribbean migrants have helped shape the rest of the world; looking at the evolution of Port-of-Spain in the 19th and early 20th centuries, and the state of our built heritage; assessing the value of our literary archives and their importance to contemporary writers and researchers; and asking how translation helps us become global citizens by breaking through boundaries of language.

At the 2018 NGC Bocas Lit Fest, the launches of a slew of extraordinary new books will be launched. From a debut novel by Barbara Jenkins and debut book of poems by Danielle Boodoo-Fortuné, to a highly anticipated family memoir by Savi Naipaul Akal, sister of the great Sir Vidia, to a gorgeous collection of Carnival photography by Maria Nunes, and a new novel by Anthony Joseph that turns the life of our iconic calypsonian Lord Kitchener into fiction.

A launch first for the festival is a young adult novel entitled TITO by a prize-winning Chilean author who suffers from the same football fever that all our Latin cousins do. It is the first time a Chilean literary work has been translated into English for publication in the Caribbean [by Ian Randle Publishers in Jamaica] and launched at a Caribbean literary festival. The author Marcelo Simonetti will be in T&T for the launch.

A grand finale on the evening of Sunday, April 29, will culminate the NGC Bocas Lit Fest 2018. The hottest literary event in the annual calendar, the finals of the First Citizens National Poetry Slam, back this year at Napa, another sold-out audience is expected. Tickets are already on sale,at the Napa Box Office and Francis Fashions outlets.

Prizes galore

The 2018 Bocas Henry Swanzy Award for Distinguished Service to Caribbean Letters is to be awarded to Anne Walmsley — writer and researcher, the former publisher of Longman Caribbean, editor of the landmark anthologies The Sun’s Eye and Facing the Sea, and historian of the Caribbean Artists’ Movement (CAM).

One of the most avid supporters and facilitators of Caribbean literature for many decades, Anne Walmsley shepherded key writers into print during her time at Longman, and her school anthologies exposed generations of Caribbean children to the literature of their home region.

This year’s festival also sees a new prize — The Johnson and Amoy Achong Caribbean Writers Prize. While the Hollick Arvon Prize ran for three years, now local philanthropist, Kongsheik Achong Low, has decided to fund a similar prize for three years to enable the development of the best emerging literary talent in the region. The prize offers the winner a cash prize of US$3,500, one year’s mentoring by a distinguished writer of their choice, a one-week intensive writing workshop at one of the Arvon writing houses in rural England.

Arvon is the most prestigious writer development charity in the UK and will manage the prize with the Bocas Lit Fest; as well as a trip to London to network and meet a potential agent. The winner, if not from T&T, will also be invited to attend the NGC Bocas Lit Fest.

The NGC Bocas Lit Fest’s events are for everyone, are mostly free of charge and all open to the public. (Reporting by Peter Ray Blood — [email protected])

2018 OCM BOCAS PRIZE JUDGES

OVERALL CHAIR: Lorna Goodison (Jamaica/Canada)

POETRY JUDGES:

• Vahni Capildeo, Chair (T&T/United Kingdom)

• Loretta Collins Klobah (Puerto Rico)

• Danielle Legros Georges (Haiti/United States)

FICTION JUDGES:

• Evelyn O’Callaghan, Chair (Jamaica/Barbados)

• Maya Jaggi (UK)

• Kei Miller (Jamaica/UK)

NON-FICTION JUDGES:

• Judy Raymond, Chair (T&T)

• Robert Edison Sandiford (Barbados)

• Jeremy Taylor (UK/T&T)