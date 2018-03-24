Concert to recognise family love

On Saturday, June 2, Louis & The Lynx, Alicia Jaggasar and the band La Casa de Fusion will host a gala family concert at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (Napa), Port-of-Spain. This is a special fund-raising project where our local artistes are working together to support the students of St Mary’s College to obtain school requirements. Nurse is an alumnus of the Port-of-Spain college.

This production is titled Recognise Love and Jaggasar will be presenting her unique brand of Latin Caribbean selections. Jaggasar is the vivacious and personable composer, lead singer/cuatro player/board member of the nine-time and currently reigning parang champions Los Alumnos de San Juan. She is the 11-time and reigning parang queen of T&T.

Recognise Love will give patrons the opportunity for a moment of fellowship fun and entertainment in a comfortable and secure setting.

Louis Nurse is a pioneer in the area of music education, with over 30 years’ experience and expertise as a performer and university lecturer. He is a past student of St Mary’s College, Port-of-Spain, who started his musical career by participating in musical activities in his home district, and over the years contributed significantly to the development of the entertainment industry. During his long career, he has performed for the hotel industry and at functions, events and concerts throughout the world as an individual performer and with the band Louis and the Lynx.

Nurse and his Lynx team includes vocalist Marie Carter, a vibrant and sultry songstress, percussionist Tamba Gwindi, drummer Claude Griffith, bassist Sean Friday, keyboardist AJ St Louis and pannist Bruce Roberts. The aggregation will be supported by a brass section and back ground vocals.

The group’s repertoire would include selections from Louis Nurse Reflections album and other original pieces alongside latest soca hits performed in a soca jazz style. The sound engineer is Edward Camps and his crew is a key element in the quality of the overall delivery of the production.

Patrons are advised to book tickets early at the Napa box office or contact Enrico Rajah at 730-2344.

(Reporting by Peter Ray Blood ([email protected])