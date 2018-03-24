Epic help for Longdenville North East

The Longdenville North East Community Council (LNECC) came in for high praise from Operations Manager of the Digicel Foundation, Cindyann Currency who was present to take a look at the progress made by the Council in executing the upgrade of their space under the Digicel Foundation’s Extraordinary Projects Impacting Communities (EPIC) programme.

“Working with community groups can sometimes be challenging,” said Curency. “However, our experience working with this Community Council has been an absolute dream.” She went on to state that, “this group is well organised and has a real team spirit, which I believe allowed you to be able to implement your project within the stipulated deadline.”

In response, LNECC president Jacinta Phillip, along with Trustees, Jennifer Villaroel and Mohan Mangaroo, expressed their gratitude to the Digicel Foundation for assisting with the funding, which helped them achieve one of their visions for the year.

“This grant which has allowed us to tile the facility, enhance the kitchen area, create storage space and refurbish the bathrooms will help us better serve the community’s needs. This facelift helps to create an environment that is conducive to community engagement - it’s comfortable, it’s safe and it belongs to the community” said a happy Phillip.

The space is currently used for community meetings and is a centre for skills training where interested persons can sign up for courses in Food Preparation, Beauty Culture, among others.

Those who complete the nine month skills training become Caribbean Vocation Qualified (CVQ) from the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services.

The Ministry assists with the skill development tutors and the Council is responsible for managing the space and engaging the wider community.

The Digicel Foundation EPIC initiative, which targets community, faith-based organisations and NGO’s, was launched in 2016, to assist these groups in implementing small scale projects to enhance their communities.

Organisations must submit an application to the Digicel Foundation, to be reviewed before qualifying for the grant.