Deyalsingh: Teachers grappling with depression

Depression is a common emotional problem which our teachers are grappling to deal with, says secretary of the Association of Psychiatrists Dr Varma Deyalsingh.

And according to Deyalsingh, “Women present with depression twice as much as men but more men succeed in killing themselves.”

In recent decades depression has become increasingly common in industrialized countries such as the US and the UK, and is often referred to by physicians as ‘the common cold of psychiatry’. Some 800,000 people commit suicide globally every year. In T&T, around 1,200 people are being admitted to our main hospitals in for attempted suicide each year, Deyalsingh said.

According to Deyalsingh, teachers have a very important role in shaping society. “A teacher is there with a child eight hours a day and you have to realize the important role you play. Your mental well-being could create a nation of well rounded children; you not only help children academically, but socially and emotionally.

“The stress you have as a teacher is not just what happens in school, but what happens in your homes can affect you in school. The emotional baggage which you bring can affect your work performance. So let’s look at some home factors that can affect your mental state. If a teacher is a single parent having to take care of two children, drop them to school, organize them at home, see sick parents, handling the finances, facing horrendous traffic, this can overwhelm him or her.

“Family and financial issues are a major cause of stress. A second issue is relationship issues eg, the boyfriend/husband problems, getting a divorce etc. Also, family issues like sibling problems, fighting over family assets, and attention for parents or neglect of parents.”

Deyalsingh called on citizens to look out for each other.

He said one must observe changes in behaviour and dress in our colleagues. The withdrawn person looking sad, changes in appetite, changes in work performance—all these are signs of depression. But depression has many faces—you may eat more or eat less, you may sleep more or sleep less, but if one loses interest in activities they once enjoyed and has this depressed mood for more than two weeks, one has to consider the diagnosis of depression. One must also be aware that depression presents differently in males. A male may go and drink, be irritated, and pick fights.

He also appealed to teachers to seek help.

“Society needs emotionally healthy teachers to give us emotional healthy children who would in turn give us an emotional healthy nation...To save society we must realize the teacher and the social worker play a more important role than the doctor, lawyer, and the politician. To save our nation we need more dedicated teachers, so I beg each of you to seek help if you need it.”

THINGS TO DO WHEN DEPRESSED

•Engage in an enjoyable activity like going to a game or attending a social gathering, even if you don’t initially feel like it.

•Avoid spending long periods of time alone.

•Maintain a healthy, balanced diet.

•Take care of yourself. Pamper yourself.

•Break tasks up into small chunks spread out over time to make them more achievable.

•Spend time with friends or family. Talk to a trusted person about what you’re going through.

•Postpone important decisions until you’re feeling better. If you have to make an important decision, discuss it with others because feeling depressed can cloud your judgment.

•Get professional help when needed.