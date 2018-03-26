Meet Jessica Joe the Sex Consultant

She doesn’t think of it as being promiscuous, fornicating or degrading, but rather Jessica Joe, as she is preferred to be called, takes her unconventional job of being a full-time sex consultant very serious. And by sex consultant, we are not speaking of a sex therapist. But we understand by Jessica’s explanation the job entails actual physical and intimate contact with clients.

Jessica who described herself as a specialist at sex said she has studied various cultures of sex so that she can tailor her expertise to clients.

“I study my client and then I create a personalised programme for each client. The programme runs over a six to seven weeks period and involves actual sexual contact in which I actively spend bedroom time with the client,” she reveals to the T&T Guardian.

Jessica comes highly recommended in her profession (by client referrals only) and has a very large clientele of mostly married folks who pay top dollar for her service, anywhere between ten to US$15,000.

Her function basically is to help re-heat things up in the bedroom between lovers or spouses whose sex lives have gone dead and in some cases to show couples who are lost “the way.”

She also does some pre-wedding consultations for engaged couples and has accompanied, by request only, a few clients on their honeymoon night.

Outside the bedroom Jessica says she coaches clients on building healthy and strong relationships through various forms of communication.

“My service is not just about the sex, it is a full package. You can get sex anywhere but what happens when there is no sex, is what’s more important. It is the bond that they form from understanding and respecting each other and spending quality time with each other that makes the sex so great,” Jessica says.

She continues: “They have to remember that they are a team, so I place a lot of emphasis in getting rid of the “I and me” mentality and we focus very much on the “us and we,” when it comes to career, sex, recreation, spirituality…you know stuff like that.”

For Jessica, this is no job of a “whore,” she clarifies immediately when asked if she considered how people may view her work.

Sitting in the living room of her admirable Trinidad-based home as she resides abroad, she tells us: “I’m not standing on the corner of the street and getting paid to please some random guy. No this is an actual business helps people save their relationships and marriages.

“You see these here, she says pointing at an array of pictures that strategically adorns the wall behind her desk in the study.

“These are the pictures of couples who were about to get a divorce, who were about to throw away years of marriage; who were about to cause heartache to their children.

“These couples you see with these smiles are my former clients whom I have helped and are today stronger than ever. I get mails from them all the time,” Jessica says with a smile that spoke of inward satisfaction.

“So no, I am not ashamed of my job and certainly I cannot be labeled anything other than a working professional,” Jessica argues.

She says like any legitimate business, she has full-time employees who receive benefits they’re entitled to, and yes, she pays taxes.

On the latter, she would not expound except to say, “When I tell you I pay taxes….I pay taxes, that’s all you need to know.”

Jessica, now 36, is degreed having majored in economics. The former worker in the financial sector who is now actively pursuing her masters in economics and finance left her regular nine to five hustle at the age of 27 and spent two years travelling.

It was during that time that she met with a young Belgium national who she became very good friends with and who is today, her business partner.

“I was very impressed with her level of success at such a young age. She was also very educated. One day we got to talking and she told me what she did for a living and I have to be honest, at first I turned my nose up at it, but then the more I hung out with her and became privy to the inner-workings of her job, the less I viewed it as a scorn,” Jessica explains.

“The way I worked it out in my mind. We as women may not be working whores, but in this modern time where no value is placed on relationship, we find ourselves and our bodies being used by these men we call boyfriends who never really commit. I figured if my body was going to be used at all, let it be used to do something I have control over and something I can gain from. And the best part of this for me is that I get to see people’s lives mended.”

Interested to find out just what are the measures of precaution in place as the business involves sexual contact, we asked Jessica how are clients and herself safeguarded against STIs.

To this she responds: “When I told you this is a legitimate business, I meant it. We are very safety oriented. All of our clients, both partners, go through routine and continuous testing, something. Also anyone who is consulting including myself, we are not allowed at any time to practice unprotected sex with clients. I have been doing this for nearly eight years, if at anytime I thought it was not safe for me to do this job I would have quitted a long time ago.”

So where does life lead for Jessica in the near future? The former south-Trinidad native believes if she finds her own prince charming one day and he is serious and wants to start a family she might hang up her hat.

But until then, the three client portfolios before her is what she is focused on to get back to work when she returns to her grind in Northern Europe