Chasing waterfalls

The photographic publication Exotic Waterfalls of Trinidad and Tobago highlights over 30 waterfalls, 25 in Trinidad and nine in Tobago, from a hiker’s perspective. The photographs were taken by Mario Russell and published by Island Hikers.

Russell said the inspiration for the book was an effort to show the beauty of the twin-island nation to those who might not know that aspect of T&T.

“A lot of people are unable to hike to these places and see the true beauty of T&T, we have a lot of beauty in the country and we may not be aware that these things exist.”

In addition to the photograph of each waterfall, Russell included a location, the time to get to each location and the degree of difficulty of the hike needed to access the waterfall. He also advised as to which locations may require a guide to access, as some of them cannot be found on a map.

Russell said he came to know the waterfalls over his 25 years of hiking both in the Northern Range of Trinidad and in Tobago. He said most of the hikes were done as part of the Island Hikers Hiking Club as well as with Sacketeers Hiking Club.

He added that the history of hiking in T&T started with groups doing scientific studies, the best example being the Field Naturalists’ Club, which has now been in existence for more than 125 years.

“I think hiking is the most popular participating event than probably any other sport,” said Russell. “A lot of young people are starting to hike and people are not aware of it but at least on the weekend you may get at least 300 or 400 people participating in hikes all over the place, so it’s becoming very popular especially in the dry season.

“It’s probably the only public sport that everybody could partake in at some level because there are different variations of hikes. People use the opportunity with different hiking clubs to go see the different waterfalls to relax and to bathe.

“Hiking clubs also know how to respect the environment and keep the place clean, although I can’t speak for the casual visitor.”

Russell said he sees the book not only as a national product but as something which can be used to market this country to tourists, possibly as part of a larger push toward ecotourism.

“People will buy it to take away to showcase that we have this in our country, especially around Carnival time. We haven’t put a lot of attention on developing and managing an ecotourism product as part of what the country has to offer and this is why I am creating awareness through this book.”

More info

The Exotic Waterfalls of Trinidad & Tobago is available from RIK Stores, Cleve’s One-stop, D Trini Shops, Horizon Framing & Decor, Kari’s Kraft Piarco Airport, Asa Wright Nature Centre and the Paper Based Bookshop at the Normandie Hotel.