TrinidadWeddings.com launches Bride University

Popular local wedding website Trinidad Weddings.com, will be hosting its first wedding planning workshop for brides, called Bride University.

This one-day workshop will be held on April 14, at Queen’s Hall in Port-of-Spain. It’s aimed at helping brides save time, money and stress during their initial stages of wedding planning. It will give brides personalised attention and practical advice for their particular planning challenges.

Topics will include: wedding budgeting, finding vendors in your price range, how to negotiate with vendors, analysing contracts for wedding services and how to avoid errors and pitfalls during the planning process.

Facilitator for the workshop is TrinidadWeddings.com’s Founder and Editor-in-Chief, Simone Sant-Ghuran, who has a 14-year track record in the wedding and event industry. Simone has also been a feature speaker at international wedding industry events in NYC, Jamaica and Guyana. She is committed to using her long-standing, collaborative relationships with numerous wedding vendors, education and experience to help brides use their time and resources wisely.

Brides will also benefit from presentations on bridal registry selection from Fens, photography and videography tips from Lopes and lopes, makeup tips from Jaime Rampersad Makeup Artistry and advice on using a ”day of” wedding co-ordinator, presented by TCJ Events. Lunch will be sponsored by Superb Caterers, coffee and tea by Nescafe Dolce Gusto and cupcakes by Ashley L Designs.

All brides will receive a copy of the TW Wed-Zine Magazine (published by TrinidadWeddings.com) plus “swag bags” and mini notebooks, sponsored by The Up Shop. The swag bags will be filled with product samples and gift vouchers from wedding industry providers.