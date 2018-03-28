Mucurapo West students receive their reward

The students of Mucurapo West who participated in the Triple R Project mounted by teenager Gabrielle Branche did their school proud. This, according to Form Two-G teacher Maurisa Gibson-Bailey, who was responsible for rallying the students to take part in the inter-school recycling project.

“Our school is usually left out of projects of this nature which is crucial for their holistic development. This activity contributes to the pastoral care that the staff is embarking upon in an attempt to change how the students perceive their environment and how the community perceives the school,” she said.

The school was a finalist in the Triple R Project organised by Branche who used her US$1,000 cash award from GoMakeADifference Fund administered by United World College X Initiative (UWCx). The initiative comes out of the UWC Movement which includes 17 international schools globally including UWC Robert Bosch College, Germany, where Gabrielle attended under scholarship for her International Baccalaureate (equivalent to Form 6).

The Triple R Project targeted secondary schools and comprised three components aimed at the individual, class and school level.

Through sponsorship and partnerships with agencies such as Plastikeep, Carib Glass, Ace Recycling, Rotoplastics and United Way T&T Gabi was able to stretch and multiply the US$1,000 to an in-kind value of over $50,000 as companies and individuals heartily responded to provide gaming software, recycling bags and bins, cash prizes, ferry tickets, pizza, movie tickets and labour.

Branche co-opted a panel of local and international judges, including award winning environmentalist from Germany, Kristin Kaschner.

At the individual level, students were encouraged to undertake activities to reduce their daily level of consumption. Challenges ranged from simply turning off lights, to changing to cloth groceries bags, to advocating for the environment.

At the school level, a glass trophy and cash prize of $5,000 were given for the school with the largest recycling tally. St Joseph Convent, Port-of-Spain, ran away with the prize having collect 105 jumbo sized plastic bags of crushed plastic bottles, over a two month period. Apparently, the students were so excited that they extended the collection to plastics from parties and homes. Bags were donated by Rotoplastic and collection arranged by Plastikeep.

At the class level, students had to reuse items and build an item or items of value. Students from Mucurapo West Secondary, under the guidance of Gibson-Bailey designed and built chairs made of recycled car tyres and fabric with the intention of converting their classroom to a more dynamic and interactive space. The school received a special cash prize to assist them in completing the project which the judges lauded as a truly commendable effort.

“It’s always a pleasure to expose my students these kind of community building ventures. I think it’s important for my children to see where we have to go to keep our country beautiful and the way we have to be, to make it better. We have to teach them values and instill it in them.” says Mucurapo West principal, Joseph Taylor.

All participating students received certificates of either excellence or participation and schools received branded recycling bins sponsored by Rotoplastic.

When asked about the challenges of mounting this project in T&T, while studying overseas, Branche immediately indicated the lack of, or slow response by some agencies, especially to emails, “I had to find a way to move past the inaction by some agencies because I knew this project would impact the lives of those who participated and maybe start a wave toward environmental awareness and nothing was going to stop me from achieving that.”

Branche who is currently on full scholarship at NYU Abu Dhabi, was recently mentioned as “a Light,” in the inaugural speech of the President Paula Mae-Weekes.