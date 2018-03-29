Artistic and musical flames combine at New Fire Festival

Between the elaborate murals under artistic construction at the main gate and the “action painting” consigned to the backyard of a colourful tent city—powered by a network of “low emission” diesel generators —young and old hippie-types found comfortable space at this year’s edition of the New Fire Festival at the Ortinola Estate in Maracas Valley.

Billed as “the premier transformational festival in the Caribbean” charged with catalysing “societal evolution through inclusiveness, self-expression and the creation of a progressive new way of living,” such hipster gobbledygook found expression through a variety of creative, fun-filled activities under accommodating skies.

In one corner, a yoga instructor balanced his weight across the lower back of a willing follower and the circle of devotees gasped as she circled and walked with her barefoot guru around the growing crowd.

Across the way, near the main stage, a Midnight Robber was under a midday sun scaring the children. His old flame, the Dame Lorraine, was fetching a colourful sno-cone to attend to the blazing heat.

At the back, an amplifier lost power and the young guitarist fretted even as his action painters, one now stripped to what appeared to be her underwear, persevered on a sprawling canvas, laid out on the lawn, and now freckled with colourful paints.

Near the stage, an ageing activist/engineer used his energetic tai-chi moves as an orderly line of dancers mimicked the moves of an instructor. Children were kept occupied in a play and story-telling area where some adults tried their hands and hips at colourful hoola-hoops.

In this no-waste zone, you take your water containers for free refills at the filtered-water tent and save the planet from single-use water bottle number 2,345. Near there you throw paper straws, plates and food containers in a bin, heavily-policed to ensure no plastic ends up there.

This, organisers were saying in promotional material, “celebrates the awakening of humanity and the blossoming of a culture of love, creativity, beauty, community and sustainable living.”

Under the largest tent there was “organic” this and that while one-legged Garcia from Acono, who barely made it through an aggressive security barrier on Saturday, served up pineapples, balata, tonka bean fruit, cocoa pods, chadon beni and some amazing lemons.

Then evening came and a late start to the musical proceedings with solid offerings from a huge cast including the likes of 3Canal, Mungal Patasar & Pantar, and Freetown Collective.

There were also performances from the UWI Afrikan Society, N9 Dancers, Alexandra Stewart, Mistah Shak, Buzzrock, Arystan Petzold, and Marge Blackman & Jamoo. Electronic Dance Music (EDM) by a selection of DJs kept things going until six the following morning.

Sunday, and the manicured lawn next door in use as the official carpark was taking quite a pounding from earlier rain. A hole in the fence saved patrons from the rather lengthy walk to the main entrance where far less uptight security officers (than the previous day at any rate) managed a trickle.

Run by a committee established by the T&T Bridge Initiative, the New Fire Festival offered a weekend of fun and release for the well-meaning ‘gauche-caviar’.