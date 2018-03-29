DEZii on the road to Canada

Wanderer: Road to Canada is a series of concerts by singer and songwriter Leah “DEZii” Forrest to raise funds to take herself and her band members to the first ever Canadian-Caribbean Soul Exchange Forum in Toronto in July. The series begins on Saturday, March 31 and will continue through May.

DEZii said she will be incorporating both young talent as well as more established artistes in the concerts in order to give the new talent more exposure. The first concert at Kaiso Blues Cafe in Port-of-Spain will feature Chinaka Pierre as well as UTT student Tehila Jones, while the second concert at M Bar on Ariapita Avenue will feature Keoné Osbourne and UTT student Samuel.

DEZii said, “I know we’re in a difficult time economically, so that’s why we’re doing small events to add up to the amount that we need, because we’re talking about airfare, accommodation, transportation and food not just for myself, but as I said for my band members as well.”

This young, talented artiste is extending an invitation for people to support the group from the beginning, instead of waiting until they are successful to acknowledge them, as Trinidadians are wont to do.

“I’m saying, here’s what, we have an opportunity, come build with us. That’s the tone of the fund-raisers, that’s the tone of encouraging the young artistes and upcoming artists to be part of it as well,” she said.

The Canadian-Caribbean Soul Exchange Forum takes place for the first time this year in July. DEZii is booked to perform at three engagements in Winnipeg, including a Cari-Soul Concert, participate in a cultural workshop at the Lyric Theatre stage in Manitoba and represent T&T as a panellist in the New Sounds workshops, along with her management, Power Media Hub.

DEZii walks the talk

DEZii has been performing since she was in primary school. She entered competitions such as Digicel Rising Stars, Party Flava and the T&T Music Festival. She made her international debut in Nigeria and was selected to represent T&T at the 2007 World Championships of Performing Arts in Burbank, California.

DEZii said, “I sing hip hop, R&B, jazz, pop, reggae, genres that people listen to but they don’t realize that artistes in T&T actually specialise in. I’ve worked with quite a few producers locally and internationally, and my journey now is to release the music that I’ve been working on and actually get it finished, and the main issue I face is funding.”

The singer said while Trinidadians have an appreciation for a wide cross-section of music, generally someone from outside T&T has to validate anything that is not soca.

She said: “However, soca has developed here over the years and the major artistes like Machel Montano, Bunji Garlin, Destra Garcia, have built their careers and a platform for soca here. Soca is ours, and we’re possessive of it, but not possessive enough, because people outside T&T don’t know where soca originated.

“For the other genres, somebody from away has to say somebody from here is good and then they will pay attention, and until that mentality changes people will still feel like they need to leave Trinidad to be successful.”

DEZii said Trinidadians need to embrace and support their own more. She said people would pay $800 to see Beyonce in concert but not $80 to support someone they know.

She said, “I would never dare compare myself to Beyonce, but to get to the point she is at, you need to build, you need to grow and you need to get the opportunities and you can’t do that if nobody is seeing that you’re being supported.”

MORE INFO

For more information on the concert series, find Wanderer: Road to Canada Fundraiser Series on Facebook.

For further information on DEZii or bookings, please call: (868) 799-7056, e-mail [email protected] and follow DEZii at dezii.world on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.