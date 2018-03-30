Highlighting good deeds in the city

People doing good deeds are usually not highlighted in the same way that crime is highlighted in T&T society. It was for this reason that several groups came together on March 16 to do some good in Port-of-Spain.

Founder of I-ACT (I Am Christian Theatre), Derron Sandy, said the group wanted to make a spectacle out of doing good things in the way that crime is made a spectacle of, especially in light of recent events. Along with frequent collaborators 2 Cents Movement, DMAD (Drama Making a Difference) Company and Freetown Collective, they came together to perform a piece of street theatre on the Brian Lara Promenade and in City Gate.

Sandy added: “We gave out several different cards, with sayings like Trinbago Sweet, You are Golden, We Still Care, and Have a Nice Day, among others. We gave out flowers and chocolates, as well as water to passersby and in the taxi stand around Cipriani Roundabout and, at City Gate, we paid for people to go home, sometimes the entire maxi, sometimes the entire car, for people to get transport, and generally tried to bring smiles to people’s faces.”

Sandy said the group performs many street theatre pieces which create positive messages. This action was another in a series in response to crimes which shake the nation, such as the killing of Shannon Banfield.

A similar initiative was the recreation of the 400-plus murder toll in 2016, which took place in Woodford Square. “Sometimes we realise it’s important to get as many others engaged as possible so we call out our usual partners, and they would bring out some of their supporters as well and that’s how we build the community,” said Sandy.

Sandy said it is important for people in T&T to see others doing good publicly, “as I think it activates people to do better and hopefully whatever we did could empower other people to get up in their little corners and publicly come out and do it.

“There are plenty people, plenty organisations doing good, and sometimes it’s just to let the public know that these things are still happening so that people would not feel as hopeless as you could sometimes feel when you watch the news and stuff in Trinidad.”

For more information on the event and I-ACT, find I Still Care (Demonstration of Love) on Facebook.