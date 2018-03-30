Hot cross buns originated as far as the 12th Century and today they are an Easter delicacy enjoyed by many regardless of colour, creed, ethnicity or race.
Spice Mas in Grenada next month
Grenada Tourism Authority CEO Patricia Maher lauded Trinbagonian visitors to Grenada during the GTA’s Grenada Destination Promotion, held at Hyatt Trinidad, Port-of-Spain, last Sunday evening.
She said more than 15,000 T&T residents visited the island in 2017, making it their largest single regional market for Grenada, with a growth of 16 per cent in 2016.
Spice Mas 2018, which culminates on August 13 and 14, is the top seller, with the upcoming third annual Pure Grenada Music Festival, which takes place on the weekend of April 13-15, the new target for local participation.
Many hotels are offering great discounts for these events as well as many new hotels being built for the upcoming season.
Silver Sands Hotel on Gran Anse Beach is set to open its doors next month and the 200-plus room Kimpton Kawana Bay Grenada Resort is set to open in 2019.
The four-day promotional drive in Trinidad, led by Maher, had the team of hoteliers also interacting with local travel agencies and other interested parties throughout the island and also engaged in selected television and radio interviews.
DAVID WEARS
