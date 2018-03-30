Take me down to Matelot today

Today, Island Hikers are visiting the Matelot Waterfall, located on the North Coast.

An enchanting place where every Trinibagonian should visit is the village of Matelot. It is the perfect destination to escape from the hustle of busy city life and enjoy the peaceful countryside, and fascinating coastal sceneries. Matelot best described as a dreamy place, timeless with stunning beaches, rivers, and waterfalls.

Located 26.7 km further west from Toco at the end of the Toco/Paria Main Road, it is the last village on Trinidad’s North- Eastern Coast.

Matelot is a French word when translated means “sailor,” and before there were roads, it was a landmark for seamen.

The village population is 600 who earn their income from fishing, agriculture, and eco-tourism. The scenic drive along the winding coastal road can take three to four hours from Port-of-Spain.

Along the route, other noteworthy northeastern towns are Matura, Salybia, Balandra, Rampanalgas, Cumana, Toco, San Souci and Grand Riviera. Each has their unique characteristics, rich heritage, and natural resources.

In Matelot, the sky is the limit for the nature lover, enclosed by a high wall of mountains and anyone seeking relaxation and wellness.

A quiet corner to unwind, a place no one wants to leave. Wildlife is abundant, and seem running around the neighbourhood are iguanas, red-rumped agoutis, and common opossums or manicous.

It is a place to see rare birds and often seen are the pawi or piping-guan, a turkey light bird which is indigenous to Trinidad, and once hunted to almost extinction.

Most distinct in rustic Matelot are the various species of butterflies such as the Blue Morpho or Emperor Butterfly, the monarch, and swallowtail.

The numerous hiking trails situated along the coast lead to breathtaking waterfalls, rivers, and secluded beaches. At the western end of the neighborhood, there is the river, which provides constant water supply and a favourite recreational spot for river limes.

Further upstream, a spectacular destination is the Matelot Falls with its clean and secluded basin.

The expedition to the falls will take an hour and starts with a 2km walk along the ridge. The trail descends steeply to the river and continues upstream to the falls. Beyond the falls there are other fascinating pools, and gorges to explore.

At the end of today’s adventure, Island Hikers will give a hamper to a villager in need and hikers are asked to contribute a tin.

Good Friday Visit to Matelot Waterfall

Assembly 1: 6 am at Eric Williams Medical Complex Mt Hope.

Assembly 2: 6.30am at the Corner of O’meara Road and Churchill Roosevelt Highway, Arima.

Optional maxi transportation is available from Mt. Hope Hospital / Arima to Matelot at the cost of $120 (transport only). To reserve a seat, please call Mario Russell (749-2956) on the day before the hike.

Hiking Time: 1 hour

Rating: 3 Fair

The hike is suitable for children seven years and older. Like jackets supplied for those wishing to explore the deep areas of the pool.

Security for vehicles

For details contact Mario (749-2956); Marcia (490 2421); Jamal (761- 1889) or islandhikers.com

To see a video of Matelot Falls visit: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mgFvitiazW8