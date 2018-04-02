Couva mas successful despite little money

The Couva Carnival Committee (CCC) held its 2018 prize giving function on Tuesday, March 27 at the auditorium of the Couva Point Lisas Chamber of Commerce at Camden Road. CCC chairman Ramchand Rajbal Maraj said he was disappointed by the cut in subvention of monies from the NCC.

Maraj revealed that in 2018 the CCC got $150,000 which represented a slash of over 50 per cent in the CCC’s allocation in the last two years from the National Carnival Commission (NCC). Maraj said this meant smaller prize monies for bands and individuals.

He also said that while small businesses gave towards the event, big businesses in the Point Lisas area failed to make any significant contribution. Rajbal said two of the 150 operators on the Point Lisas Estate coughed up $4,200 in cash. He said despite the meager contributions the CCC was grateful for the funds from private entities.

The gathering also heard greetings from Henry Awong, the chairman of the Couva/ Tabaquite/ Talparo Regional Corporation and Couva South MP Rudy Indarsingh.

The band of the year title was copped by Madness Crew’s presentation of Feteland.