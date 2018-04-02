Easter is a lot of fun—the pouitrees are in bloom, kite season is here again, hot cross buns are baking, sales of chocolate soar, and the kids are home from school.
You are here
Couva mas successful despite little money
The Couva Carnival Committee (CCC) held its 2018 prize giving function on Tuesday, March 27 at the auditorium of the Couva Point Lisas Chamber of Commerce at Camden Road. CCC chairman Ramchand Rajbal Maraj said he was disappointed by the cut in subvention of monies from the NCC.
Maraj revealed that in 2018 the CCC got $150,000 which represented a slash of over 50 per cent in the CCC’s allocation in the last two years from the National Carnival Commission (NCC). Maraj said this meant smaller prize monies for bands and individuals.
He also said that while small businesses gave towards the event, big businesses in the Point Lisas area failed to make any significant contribution. Rajbal said two of the 150 operators on the Point Lisas Estate coughed up $4,200 in cash. He said despite the meager contributions the CCC was grateful for the funds from private entities.
The gathering also heard greetings from Henry Awong, the chairman of the Couva/ Tabaquite/ Talparo Regional Corporation and Couva South MP Rudy Indarsingh.
The band of the year title was copped by Madness Crew’s presentation of Feteland.
Disclaimer
User comments posted on this website are the sole views and opinions of the comment writer and are not representative of Guardian Media Limited or its staff.
Guardian Media Limited accepts no liability and will not be held accountable for user comments.
Guardian Media Limited reserves the right to remove, to edit or to censor any comments.
Any content which is considered unsuitable, unlawful or offensive, includes personal details, advertises or promotes products, services or websites or repeats previous comments will be removed.
Before posting, please refer to the Community Standards, Terms and conditions and Privacy Policy
User profiles registered through fake social media accounts may be deleted without notice.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online