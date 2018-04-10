VCTT invites you to Plant for Peace on Good Deeds Day

What if the world paused for a moment, for one day with one mission in mind—to give with kindness. This is the passion that drives Good Deeds Day. Since its launch in 2007, Good Deeds Day has become an annual tradition of doing good that unites over 2.5 million volunteers from over 93 countries to do good for the benefit of the people and the planet. That is millions of people and thousands of organisations joining forces to volunteer for Good.

Recognised on April 15, the world will join its hands and lend its strength to causes that encourage your involvement through kindness. With a vision to inspire persons to ‘think good, speak good and do good’, the founder of this international NGO, philanthropist Shari Arison, hopes that these circles of goodness will grow as more citizens participate in Good Deeds Day.

This year, the Volunteer Center of T&T (VCTT), through its Caribbean Volunteer eXchange network, has partnered with the organisers of Good Deeds Day and have mobilised Volunteer Involving Organisations from across the region to implement the Caribbean edition under the theme of Plant for Peace.

2018 regional partners for Good include United Nations Volunteers (UNV), Action Towards Initiatives and Volunteering for Education in Haiti (ACTIVEH), World Merit Haiti, Suricorps for Development (Suriname), Volunteer Saint Lucia- Choiseul Chapter, Youths Inspiring Positive Change—Positive Organisation and The Christelle Harris Charity Fund (Jamaica), Commonwealth Youth Peace Ambassadors Network (CYPAN), Caricom Youth Ambassadors T&T (CYA) and Commonwealth Youth Sport for Development & Peace Network (CYSDP).

Plant for Peace will take life in T&T through the establishment of Community Gardens in Port-of -Spain and a Beach Beautification and Fun Day at Mount Irvine Beach, Tobago. These Community Gardens will be launched in 12 districts in collaboration with the Port-of-Spain City Corporation, WhyFarm and AhGrow TT.

On Good Deeds Day volunteers will work with members of the community to transform an underutilised space next to the Robert Greenidge playground in Gonzales from a lot of land to a lot of food through the planting of short and long harvest crops. Organisers envision that these gardens can provide an alternative and viable source of new income for participating members of the community and pioneer the start of an Agri-Preneurship movement in our capital. Food has and will always be a mechanism to bring people and communities together, thus fostering these gardens will foresee a greater community spirit and appreciation for agriculture.

Caricom Youth Ambassadors are spearheading Tobago activities and volunteers also mobilised by CYPAN for an orphanage meal and gardening tour which began last Sunday.

The first Community Garden will be launched next Sunday at Robert Greenidge Playground, Gonzales or Mount Irvine’s Beach Beautification and Fun Day in Tobago. Organisers invite everyone to sow a seed, do a good deed and plant a piece of land for peace. Support this initiative by gifting seeds or tools, donating financial resources or volunteering your time and skills. All contributions will be felt and even the smallest can bloom an abundance of good in this world.