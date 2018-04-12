Alta helps young students

In celebration of Alta’s 25th anniversary, Alta students around the country were asked to write about the impact the organisation has had on their lives. Since 1992, Alta has provided classes around the country for thousands of Trinidadians who struggle with reading and writing.

Alta students enrol in the programme at many different levels of literacy and leave when they have accomplished their literacy goals. While it is difficult to manage work and family life alongside Alta classes, students continue to persevere and in all cases see changes in their lives after attending Alta classes.

Today, Alta ends its three-part series of individuals who shareed their pieces through this column. This week, three students from the Chaguanas South Secondary School venue share how Alta has impacted their lives.

Student name: Jackey

“When I was younger I didn’t finish school, I grew up in Grenada. At the age of 15 I was sent to Trinidad. It had an impact on my life [as] I was having a very hard time reading and spelling my name and address. I always wanted to learn to look for solutions and ways to improve my reading and spelling skills.

“One day my husband came home with a newspaper and told me to read an article. It was the story of Mr John Bascombe and how Alta changed his life. I started attending Alta, at first I was afraid and felt that I couldn’t learn. But as time goes by, my reading and spelling skills was improving.

“The teachers were very patient and friendly and took their time with us. I know how to read and call out words when I see them and now I can better myself for the future. I would like to do sewing and hairdressing and become a designer.”

Student name: Hubert

“I always wanted to come to the Alta programme but I was embarrassed. My sister carried me to the Chaguanas Library to sign up for the Alta class. When I came they send me to the beginners class. There I spent a year. After that I went to Level 1 class. Now I could read, spell, write, so to me, the Alta class has helped me a lot and I have come a very long way from where I was then to now. I can now read and help myself a little more every day.

