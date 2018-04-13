A Fr3sh talent emerges at Government Plaza tomorrow

San Fernando based vocalist and thespian, Kevin Humphrey will be hosting his first full-length solo concert, titled Fr3sh, tomorrow at the Government Campus Plaza Auditorium, Port-of-Spain. The show will be produced by theatre production company Chandelier Productions, run by Tiana Chandler.

Humphrey said he wasn’t originally confident he would be able to fill an auditorium because he doesn’t perform the typical types of music which is attractive to large audiences, but he was challenged by Chandler to put on the production. “I enjoy the stage,” said Humphrey. “The stage gives an energy, a joy, a feeling that one cannot get anywhere else. I can get lost in my music and the only thing I will be judged on is my performance. I can sing almost any genre and I gravitate towards feel good music that touches something inside of you, that makes you want to sing, to dance, to cry and to laugh.”

Humphrey has been singing for years and is active in local musical theatre. He has participated in both southern and national Junior Calypso Monarch competitions and graduated as the most outstanding student from the Chris Vocal Academy class of 2000. Humphrey has had major roles in several local theatre productions such as Jesus Christ Superstar, Rent, Cinderella, A T&T Musical, and most recently, Khona the Musical.

He said some of the high points of his career so far have been becoming the voice tutor at the Patrons of Queen’s Hall Theatre Camp, working at Wilubbeats Studios, working with Glenda Collens and being remembered by name by the international casting director for Disney’s The Lion King.

In the future, Humphrey will be furthering his studies in voice. He also wants to be able to host a recurring show where he can introduce new and upcoming artists and one day do a duet with Beyoncé.

Chandler said she is the producer and lighting designer for the concert through Chandelier Productions. “Chandelier Productions was started with a mission to provide opportunities for young and up-and-coming performers to showcase their talents and provide quality entertainment for the community,” said Chandler.

“In keeping with that mission, I approached Kevin, after seeing him perform several times, to give him the opportunity to do his first solo concert.”

The concert will also feature spoken word, dance and other vocalists. These include Jillia “Jillia” Cato, Kadija “Ms Dija” Jeremiah, and Gregory Burris, with Ifayomi “Ifa” Aluko performing spoken word. The dance performances will be presented by Jélae Stroude-Mitchell and Zhané George.

“They will all be backed by some very talented background vocalists and an amazing live band consisting of Aaron Lowchewtong (guitar) Adan Hagley and Atiba Williams (keyboards); Makesi Joseph (drums); and, Miguel Charles on bass,” Chandler said.

Tickets for Fr3sh are priced at $150. For more info find Fr3sh | k3v!n on Facebook, call 710-9436 and email [email protected]