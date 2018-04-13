National Panorama champs reviews itself

At its panyard, located at 138 Charlotte Street, Port-of-Spain, last Sunday, National Panorama winner bptt Renegades Steel Orchestra, reflected on its 2018 Carnival season.

It was a text message from the board and management team to band members, during the week-ending March 24, that invited ‘all’ members to the yard for 1 pm to hold related discussions.

With board members present, shy of two, and a trickle of mixed membership, at 1.50 pm, chairman Michael Marcano pulled the sparse volume of attendants together, and commenced proceedings.

Welcoming all and signalling the “floor open,” a melting pot of concerns began to bubble over as outlined by parents of pan players of the junior band, nailing the board to supply explanations or clarification.

Among the many were: the true purpose of the junior band; the music institute; recognition of junior players; expectations from the sponsor; powers of respective committees; the junior band’s position within the confines of the over-arching Renegades architecture; boundaries and scope; finance; players on the road for Carnival; the transition age to enter the senior band; fund-raisers; orientation within the senior band; establishing a parents’ committee; scholarships; the role and responsibility of the bands’ security detail; the personal and professional image of junior members.

Classed as a bumper Panorama season for Renegades, the gathering learned that all major aspects of preparatory works for the season, were accomplished courtesy Renegades as they waited-out and are still waiting-out the outcome of adjustments within their sponsor’s fold.

With the 21-year-old junior band on a high— capturing its historic beaver-trick at the National Panorama this year—confirmation came that the resignation of their musical director of these five latter years was accepted, seeing new and apt arrangers being currently sought to ensure the band continues on an upward musical trend.

Continuing to take jabs, the Board saw a wider cross-section of attendants agreeing that transparency, professionalism, accountability, respect, fairness, and proper organisational, marketing, and communication skills, should be integral to all operations of the bands.

Drawing to an end, plugged-in was word of a School Enhancement Project on April 14-15, as undertaken by the junior band at the Boissiere Primary School, Maraval. This, apprised of by senior tenor player Marvis Mohammed, while, in-keeping with the organisation’s 70th anniversary (this year), announcement of an Anniversary Service at the Rosary RC Church, Port-of-Spain on May 27 was made, with details to be provided.

In response to a parent’s question of a follow-up of this meeting, chairman Marcano assured that one will be supplied in the nearest possible time.

At 4:10 pm, Marcano raised to his feet and thanked those who attended; the players of the two bands for their achievements during this Panorama competition; parents in particular; and others who made the season a positively memorable one.

To contact bpTT Renegades call

627.1543