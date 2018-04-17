Caricom Secretary General, Irwin La Rocque says while the Caricom Single Market and Economy (CSME) continues to be a work in progress, it is sufficiently advanced to be used more effectively by...
Canada Alumni Trinidad and Tobago launched
Alumni from 34 educational institutions in Canada gathered on April 10 at La Cantina Pizzzeria, Victoria Avenue, Port-of-Spain, to celebrate the launch of the Canada Alumni Trinidad and Tobago.
The event was organised by the High Commission of Canada, in collaboration with the Interim Executive of the Association.
Canadian High Commissioner Carla Hogan Rufelds encouraged alumni to engage with the new Association and each other.
When asked about the importance of the event, the High Commissioner remarked: “I am thrilled at the formation of this Association.
“I am convinced that staying in touch with other alumni will allow us to engage and contribute to the growth, development, and progress of beautiful Trinidad and Tobago.”
The alumni association is a community where individuals who studied in Canada can connect with one another, stay up to date on Canadian business and discover professional opportunities and events.
The evening concluded with a social reception during which over 140 alumni mingled and networked throughout the evening.
