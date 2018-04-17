Easter fun treat for children

Easter was extra special this year for the children of the Christ Child Convalescent Home in Diego Martin, when IGT (formerly Gtech), hosted the children and staff to a luncheon, complete with an afternoon filled with fun and entertainment.

With Shavindra Tewarie-Singh, Human Resource Manager at IGT at the helm, the IGT staff quickly settled into interacting with the young residents and the staff at the Home.

The afternoon activities began with the arrival of Hoppy the Easter Bunny who engaged the children with his fun antics. Then it was time for the children to participate in the traditional Easter egg hunt.

With Easter baskets in hand, the youngsters eagerly set off to explore the grounds and the play park of the Home in search of the surprise-filled eggs. There was laughter and shrieks of delight as the children discovered each egg.

The entertainment continued with a captivating interactive show by Kess The Illusionist. He had everyone spellbound with his array of magic tricks where rabbits and birds seemingly just appeared right before their eyes.

“We all had an enjoyable time,” said Sister Annunciata de Souza, Manager of the Home. “I truly appreciate the time and effort IGT has taken to ensure that the children had an unforgettable day.”

At the end of the event, each child received a personalised Easter gift presented by IGT staff members and Hoppy the Easter Bunny.

The relationship between the Christ Child Convalescent Home and IGT began in June 2012. IGT, through its After School Advantage Programme, partnered with the Home to donate computers to its Homework Centre computer lab.

The focus of IGT’s After School Advantage Programme is to bridge the digital divide by partnering with NGOs and organisations to provide underprivileged children with access to technology equipment. The Easter treat event is an extension of the After School Advantage Programme and is the company’s continued commitment to the children, management and staff at Christ Child Convalescent Home.

In addition, the After School Advantage Programme provides the staff at IGT with the opportunity to volunteer their time and connect with various communities.

The Christ Child Convalescent Home was established in 1946, when its original function was to provide care for children recuperating from surgeries associated with rheumatic fever and heart conditions. At that time, the young patients were sent to the Home due to the lack of beds at the hospital.

Over the years, the Home’s focus shifted to providing a safe environment for at risk children, where they are cared for round the clock by loving, dedicated staff. At present, the Home caters to 23 children who have been abandoned, abused or sent there through the Court System and the Children’s Authority of T&T.