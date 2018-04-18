Lend a hand to Sherrez

Web developer Sherezz Grant has less than two weeks to raise over eight thousand euros (TT$69,000) to pursue the Full Stack Software Engineering Programme at Codeworks, an advanced web development course which will add to her core competencies. She is attempting to raise the funds through the scientific crowdfunding website FutureFunded.

The 29-year-old, who has ten years experience in music production and the music industry, said she began taking coding seriously in April 2017.

Said Grant: “Growing up I was very computer savvy, I started to use computers at around five years old. I was good with math, IT, Sciences and problem solving, and I always loved solving puzzles and being creative. I have always been able to adapt quickly when it comes to learning software, and while I’m not a graphic designer, I have an eye for design, so basically all these things combined into web development and that’s why I gravitated towards it.”

Grant said she’s been doing music production since she was 18, and feels that coding and web developed are another form of creativity. “Finding a way from the unknown to the known, like something that you thought was impossible before and then making it possible, I think all of that in itself is creativity.

“Coding for me blends a bit of art and creativity with science, because I feel like web design somewhat toes the line between graphic design and web development. However, I think it’s viewed as a more valid way of earning a living than say music or art, and it’s more in demand.”

Grant said she loves being able to share knowledge and help people, and this training programme will help her in doing that.

“I just feel with web development I want to make people’s lives easier and simpler. For example, I suffer from procrastination a lot and I would like to be able to develop an app that could really help with procrastination.

“I’m also passionate about the subject of relationships and I would love to develop an app as well in that area. So I think that’s one of the benefits of web development, that you can solve life problems and impact a lot of lives through a piece of code.”

Grant said she chose to study at Codeworks because she felt it would be the most intense and comprehensive JavaScript boot camp to supply her with the skills she needed to fulfill her career goals in web development.

“It’s going to mainly focus on JavaScript language and focus further on some of the frameworks that are built on JavaScript that our favorite apps like Facebook or Netflix use, so I think this would make me even more of a qualified web developer because these are some skills that are in demand by employers.

“It’s going to teach me basically what it’s like to be in that kind of environment working in a team, concepts in terms of how to come up with the most elegant code, how to make your code more efficient so that it doesn’t take so long to execute and much more.”

Grant said she was worried about getting the substantial total together in time for the funding deadline on April 27.

“I’m trying my best. I’ve reached out to friends and family,” she said. “I’m trying to reach out to companies to see if they’re willing to sponsor me, and maybe businesses as well, offering to build a website for them or optimise one of their existing websites.

“I’m really trying to pitch myself and see if I can make this money in this short space of time.”

For more information on Grant and to contribute towards her goal, go to https://futurefunded.co/project/sherezz/

ABOUT CODEWORKS

Codeworks is the leading immersive course in Europe. It teaches participants to become software engineers and learn how to build complex apps, with an advanced understanding of JavaScript.

Codeworks offers a 12-week coding bootcamp in Barcelona, Spain. At the end of the course participants will be able to make entire applications, and contribute to coding projects of any size.

Subjects included in the course are CSS, Git, HTML, Javascript, jQuery, react, react native, meteor, SQL, MongoDB, and more.