New Queen’s Hall Board installed by Ministry of Culture and the Arts

Several distinguished persons across various disciplines accepted the call to serve on the Board of Directors of Queens Hall and were presented with their Letters of Appointment from the Ministry of Community Development, Culture and the Arts on April 12, at the Ministry’s head office at Nicholas Towers, Port-of-Spain.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry Angela Edwards thanked the members for their willingness and enthusiasm to serve the cultural community, and assured them that the ministry stands ready to assist the team in executing their mandate.

The Board will be led by Chairman Dr Wilhemus Hidwig, who commended Queen’s Hall for its professionalism and ability to stand out as this country’s foremost cultural space.

Nisa Suepaul will serve as the Deputy Chairman, alongside Directors Zaida Rajnauth, Raymond Choo Kong, Victor Prescod, Brian Wood, Charlene Griffith, Karla Gonzales, and General Manager Yvonne Roberts-White.