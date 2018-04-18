The Spectacular Zico at Queen’s Hall for the family

From the imagination of Carvalho Productions, a leader in children/family theatre production, comes a magical journey—The Spectacular Zico. The production continues daily at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s until Tuesday, April 24, at this venue. It travels to South Trinidad afterwards to be staged at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (Sapa) on April 26-27.

At Queen’s Hall, this family production will host daily school shows at 9.30 am and 1.30 pm, with weekend shows at 3.30 pm and 6.30 pm. For the Sapa run, school shows will be at 9 am and noon.

Carvalho Productions has entertained thousands of Trinbagonians over the years and its new production, conceptualised by veteran actor/producer Fareid Carvalho, introduces new dynamic talent of T&T, written and brought to the stage under the esteemed direction by multiple Cacique Award winner Penelope Spencer.

The production promises the usual Carvalho signature of fun filled learning, diversity of our local culture, importance of respecting our elders and also includes riveting acting performances, exciting dance numbers, theatrical makeup and breath-taking sets.

This localised tale as old as time opens in a market scene with a grand palace as the backdrop, where a young peasant girl runs into a young boy and there is a little spark as they smile and sing together. We will soon learn that this young peasant girl is actually Jewel (played by Rebecca Elias) the Princess of the Kingdom, and the boy we learn is Aldon (played by Fareid Carvalho) who goes through some difficult decisions that most children have in growing up. Thankfully he makes all the correct decisions with the help of his friends such as Wally, Cat, Monkey, Mat and the rest of the cast. He then gets his wish of marrying the princess.

For more information, call 684-8382, or visit our Facebook Page: “Carvalho Productions