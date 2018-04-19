NCIC Youth host night of fashion

The Youth Arm of National Council of Indian Culture (NCIC) successfully staged Khoobsurat, a night of fashion and dinner, at Bisram Gopie Sangeet Bhavan, NCIC Nagar, Chaguanas last Saturday.

Patrons were treated to a collection of fashion from a number of local designers including Aaron Moneer, Myndy Ramsook and Dress to Impress, She Rocks. Moneer, who celebrated his 22 birthday on that night, presented eight pieces from his collection Thunder. Ramsook, who operates as Myndys Fashion Designs, showcased items from her collection Mya, named after her daughter.

Moneer said he has an upcoming three day event carded for April 27- 29 in Port-of-Spain and San Fernando.

NCIC Youth Arm Chairman Sarika Boodoo said the event was held to raise funds for upcoming charitable and youth oriented projects by the Council, inclusive of a cricket tournament, a legal aid and medical clinic, workshops on yoga, stress management, the promotion of positive thinking. She added that events are free to the public. The cricket tournament begins on Sunday, April 22 at the NCIC Nagar starting 9 am.

Boodoo hopes the general public will attend this family day outing.