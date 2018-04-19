Thanks to Alta, I can read and write

In celebration of Alta’s 25th anniversary, Alta students around the country were asked to write about the impact the organisation has had on their lives.

Since 1992, Alta has provided classes around the country for thousands of Trinidadians who struggle with reading and writing.

Alta students enrol in the programme at many different levels of literacy and leave when they have accomplished their literacy goals. While it is difficult to manage work and family life alongside Alta classes, students continue to persevere and in all cases see changes in their lives after attending Alta classes.

In the coming weeks, Alta will share their pieces through thiscolumn. This week, two students from the Laventille Open Bible venue share how Alta has impacted their lives.

Student Name: Bliss “I was doing Bible studies with Jehovah Witnesses. Whenever they came to do studies I told them that I don’t have glasses. “The truth is I didn’t know how to read and write. I knew I had to get help. My son told me about Alta. I called and they tell me to go to the library and register. I was told it have a class in Open Bible Church. (I was afraid to go) but I know I needed help. I meet Miss Campbell (at the class) she was so nice to me and tell me to do my best. Alta did a lot for me.

“My goal is to write a book and I am going to get there with the help from my teachers and the people around me and my family. Thanks to Alta I can now read and write.”Student Name: Pat

“I always wanted to learnto read and write so I told my boyfriend I couldn’t read and write. My boyfriend and I saw the advertisement for Alta on the television so I told him I will give it a try. I went to the location (for class) and met the tutors. I was so frightened because of what they will say. When I reach in the Alta class they ask me my name.

I did not expect they will be so kind to me, the tutor was very nice to me and the others.

“It was a good experience (for me) because I made friends and I got to open up to the tutors.

Alta helped me to read, write and spell. What a great thing it has done for me. I could recognise words and sound out my words. It make me help my grandchildren with their homework. My boyfriend is so happy I could read and write.”

Stay tuned in the coming weeks for more Alta student writing on the impact the organisation has had on their lives.